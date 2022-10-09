Frangipani are happiest as subtropical plants, which means you need to be very determined to grow them here, but if you find the right place then they'll thrive. Look for a north-facing wall, a courtyard, a patio, a roof garden, or even the sunny edge of a veranda, any spot that gets limited frost and no cold winds. Make sure your frangipani gets at least six hours of direct sunlight a day - assuming the sun does shine this summer. Sadly, frangipani do grow slowly - and even more slowly in cool to temperate climates, and over-feeding will kill them, instead of speeding things up. In very chilly times it's best to move a potted frangipani indoors. Keep the soil almost dry till the weather warms.