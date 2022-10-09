The Canberra Times
Free

Jackie French | Perfumed plants that pack a real punch

By Jackie French
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the right spot, frangipani can thrive - even in our climate. Picture Shutterstock

Most flowers are fragrant, if you care to stick your nose close to them, sniffing deeply and risking bees and a bad case of sinus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.