Teen charged over fatal crash on Monaro Highway that left two teenage girls dead

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated October 9 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 9:30pm
Police at the scene of the fatal crash in Hume on Sunday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following a single-vehicle crash that killed two teenage girls on Sunday morning.

