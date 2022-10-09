A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following a single-vehicle crash that killed two teenage girls on Sunday morning.
The teenager was allegedly driving a Toyota sedan when it crashed into a tree in the northbound lanes of the Monaro Highway at Hume.
Two teenage girls aged 14 and 15 were found in the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.
Police said two other teens were thought to have been involved and to have fled the scene. They were found later and received medical attention and overnight were assisting investigators from the Major Collision Team with their enquiries.
The boy has also been charged with single counts of driving as an unaccompanied learner, and failing to stop and render assistance.
Police will allege he was in breach of bail and a good behaviour order.
He is expected to face the ACT Children's Court on Monday.
READ MORE:
Previously, police said officers were called to the scene about 8am Sunday when they found the girls dead in the car.
It's not known, though, exactly when the crash happened.
The two teenage passengers were thought to have died some time before police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene.
Acting Detective Inspector Brian Tadic said the impact was "severe".
The northbound lane of the Monaro Highway was closed for most of Sunday.
The crash takes the number of road deaths in the ACT this year to 14, compared with 11 for all of last year.
Police have asked anyone who might have information about the crash to contact them.
"Anyone who witnessed the car leave the road or who drove past the collision site and saw the vehicle prior to 8am on Sunday is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote P2107669," a police statement said.
"ACT Policing urges all road users to slow down and drive to the conditions."
READ MORE:
More to come
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.