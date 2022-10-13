October 15 and 16: from 10am-3pm, Sarah St Vincent Welch will be chalking her #litchalk poems on the footpaths of the National Arboretum in response to its forests and gardens as part of Canberra Art Biennial. Go for a stroll and have a chat with her. Bookings: contour556.com.au/artist/sarah-st-vincent-welch/.
October 17: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Simon Holmes à Court will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on The Big Teal, documenting how Climate 200 harnessed community, climate action and politics to play a major role in shaking up Australia's political order. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 19: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm, Jackie Bailey, author of The Eulogy, will be in conversation with author Robyn Cadwallader. Free, limited seating. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723
October 19: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Ross Garnaut will be in conversation with Frank Jotzo and Ligang Song on Garnaut's The Superpower Transformation: Building Australia's Zero-Carbon Future, which documents how Australia can become a leader in a world of zero net emissions. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 20: Marion Halligan, author of the memoir Words for Lucy, will be in conversation with Alex Sloan in the National Library Theatre at 6pm (live streamed via Zoom). Price: $15 Friends members; $20 non-Friends members; $15 Zoom live stream ticket. See: nla.gov.au.
October 22: At noon, Sarah St Vincent Welch will facilitate a free two-hour Lookout Poetry Workshop at Dairy Farmers Hill Lookout at the National Arboretum, Canberra. Bring a coat! Bookings essential: stickytickets.com.au/r3szk/lookout_poetry_workshop.aspx.
October 22: In Reasons Not to Worry, Brigid Delaney talks us through the ancient philosophy of Stoicism and shows us how we can apply its teachings to our lives in a way that allows us to regain a sense of agency and calm in our lives. Delaney will be in conversation at Muse at 4pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 23: Diana Reid will discuss her novel, Seeing Other People, about two very different sisters whose relationship is stretched to breaking point, at Muse at 3pm. Tickets $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 24: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Richard Fidler will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Fidler's The Book of Roads & Kingdoms, which expertly weaves together pictures of a lost world. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 25: At Muse at 8pm, Translations Book Club returns to India in October with Tamil author Perumal Murugan's The Story of a Goat (trans. N. Kalyan Raman). See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 26: At Muse at 6.30pm the OzLit Book Club gets out on the land with local author Sam Vincent's memoir, My Father and Other Animals. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 27: Join Simon Bryant as his latest novel, Death in Black and White, is launched by Canberra author Irma Gold at The Street Theatre at 5.30pm. Free, bookings with name and phone number essential: rsvp@thestreet.org.au. See: thestreet.org.au.
October 31: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Peter van Onselen will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on van Onselen's new book with Wayne Errington, Victory: The Inside Story of Labor's Return to Power. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 1: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm, Chris Flynn will discuss his short story collection, Here Be Leviathans. Free, limited seating. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
November 1: Shane Jenek, aka Courtney Act, author of Caught in the Act, will be in conversation with Emma Batchelor at The Street Theatre at 6pm. Free, bookings with name and phone number essential: rsvp@thestreet.org.au. See: thestreet.org.au.
November 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on Bongiorno's new book, Dreamers and Schemers: A Political History of Australia, a comprehensive social and cultural history of Australia's political life. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 6: At Muse at 4pm, Paddy Manning, author of The Successor, a biography of Lachlan Murdoch, will be in conversation with independent Federal Member for Goldstein Zoe Daniel. Tickets: $10 (entry only). See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 10: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm, Freya Marske will discuss her book, A Restless Truth, with author Sam Hawke. Free, limited seating. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
November 13: At Muse at 3pm, Holly Throsby will discuss her novel, Clarke. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 20: Frank Bongiorno will discuss his book Dreamers and Schemers: A Social History of Australia with the ABC's Laura Tingle at Muse at 3pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 26: Heather Rose will discuss her book Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here: A Memoir of Loss and Discovery with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor at Muse at 4pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The ACT's Tilda Joy won third prize in the New England Writers' Centre 2022 Illustration Prize. First prize went to Anke Noack (Victoria) and second prize to Margeaux Davis (NSW).
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square offers stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
The Creative Thought and Reflection Literary Award celebrates the creativity, ideas and literary expression of the children in the Canberra region. The competition is extended to all school-age children within Canberra and surrounding region, offering them the chance to be published in the annual Orana Anthology of Creative Thought. This year's theme is the same as the CBCA Book Week theme: Dreaming With Eyes Open. The competition will run until November 1. See: ctrla.oranaschool.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.