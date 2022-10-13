The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from October 15, 2022

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
October 13 2022 - 1:00am
Author events

October 15 and 16: from 10am-3pm, Sarah St Vincent Welch will be chalking her #litchalk poems on the footpaths of the National Arboretum in response to its forests and gardens as part of Canberra Art Biennial. Go for a stroll and have a chat with her. Bookings: contour556.com.au/artist/sarah-st-vincent-welch/.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

