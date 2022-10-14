Guilty! I plead guilty: I got the definition of the Oxford comma wrong. A complaint came in. I am unrepentant.
To the uninitiated, the Oxford or serial comma is the final comma in a list of things. For example: I love my parents, Bruce Springsteen, and Julia Gillard. You see the problem with leaving it out.
Except I do leave it out - and I put it in. The rule is that there is no rule except: "If it works, do it and if it doesn't, don't". Sometimes you need it and sometimes you don't.
The pedants - sorry, purists - argue that you can get round the need for the last comma by rewriting, so the sentence would become "I love Bruce Springsteen, Julia Gillard and my parents". To which my answer is: why bother with all that engineering when the Oxford comma does the job? There are bigger hills to die on.
This is not to say that our grammar is anarchic. There is rules for good writing. See?
Of course there is rules. Singular forms of a verb shouldn't be used with a plural noun. If they are, it jar.
But even here, there are exceptions: a (singular) crowd roar their approval.
But lots of "rules" are broken by the best writers. Only for pedants are rules up with which we should put - like the rule about not having a preposition at the end of a sentence.
But you need to be aware of the rules so you know when to break them. If someone doesn't know the distinction between "fewer" and "less", there's a good chance their writing is flabby. (By the way, that sentence was an acceptable example of singulars and plurals not matching. IMHO.)
I'd add (pedantically) a few more, particularly the difference between "compared with" and "compared to". And the misuse of "evacuate" - "the people were evacuated". No - unless it involved an enema.
But rules change. One of the joys of the language is that it is muscular. It morphs to suit need. When "gift" was used as a verb ("He was gifted the goal by the keeper's butter fingers"), it jarred on my ear, but now it seems like a really good usage.
But back to the comma.
Punctuation is often an indication of spoken English - an indication of a breath. So in a script for radio, you might need lots of commas to indicate pauses as you speak, but for a text to be read silently, too many commas clutter the page - and impede clear thought.
"Punctuation records pauses. Broadly, a comma marks a count of one, a semicolon of two, a colon of three and a full stop of four," as the journalist John Whale put it 40 years ago in his marvellous guide, "Put it in writing" (which is well worth searching for. Sorry: for which it is well worth searching).
John Whale observes that good writing is "in tune with common speech".
And on rules, he is just as wise: "In writing, as in religion, much harm is done by the assertion of certainties where none exist."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
