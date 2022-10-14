The Canberra Times

Oxford comma? Pedantry, or rules up with which we should not put

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
October 14 2022 - 1:00pm
Oxford comma? If it works, do it and if it doesn't, don't. Picture Shutterstock

Guilty! I plead guilty: I got the definition of the Oxford comma wrong. A complaint came in. I am unrepentant.

