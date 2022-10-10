Canberra photographer Scott Leggo, has had his beautifully intriguing photograph Backbone placed in the top 50 images worldwide for this year's Epson International Pano Awards.
Can you guess what it shows? We thought a crocodile. Nope.
Leggo says it is actually an aerial shot taken from a drone, of dried-out mud with the minerals collected in the middle. It was captured somewhere in the Canberra region, Leggo wanting to keep the location secret. There was no photo-shopping.
"That's exactly what I saw," he said.
The Epson International Pano Awards are dedicated to the craft and art of panoramic photography. It is the world's largest competition of the genre. Each year, the top performing photographers are showcased in hundreds of publications worldwide and Leggo's work is again on the list.
With more than 4000 entries from 98 countries, Leggo was one of only a couple of Australian photographers to achieve the top 50.
He finished in the top 50 before, about three years ago, and says it only happens by producing something new and different and attention-grabbing.
"Look, it's great, right?" he said.
"To see the calibre of the other photographs and know you are among them, it's nice to get that recognition."
WHAT'S ON IN CANBERRA:
Leggo, who has a gallery in Kingston, said he was working more with drones, and even helicopters, to create unique landscape shots.
He also wants to publish more books, the next one of Canberra photographs.
Backbone is available to purchase, in a variety of sizes.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.