Canberra photographer Scott Leggo captures one of top 50 images in the world

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
Scott and Phillipa Leggo in their Kingston gallery. Inset: Scott's photograph 'Backbone' Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra photographer Scott Leggo, has had his beautifully intriguing photograph Backbone placed in the top 50 images worldwide for this year's Epson International Pano Awards.

