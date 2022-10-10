Times Past: October 11, 1927

In an overall view on this day in 1927 there were multiple stories on happenings in Canberra and the ACT.
In political news, there was some debate as to whether the move of federal parliament to Canberra was beneficial or not. There were opinions that it was allowing politicians to broaden their perspective while some others were of the view that it was creating a narrower understanding of those in the capital being isolated in a new city.
In further news for the small but growing city was the establishment of an Arts Society with exhibitions planned for the future. In the middle of the front page was a large article on the exciting news that another school, the 14th for the region, at Russell Hill had opened. There was excitement and happiness from the parents that they weren't going to have to send their children to distant schools and could stay in the region.
A ceremony was held where 100 boys and girls saluted and sang Advance Australia Fair. It seems that even in 1927, parents were still struggling with what to do with their children in the school holidays and looked forward to them going back.
Other articles included the banning of self made fires with the introduction of ready made fire pits for picnickers, 19 tennis courts at 6 central grounds in Canberra and the possibility of two cemeteries for the city area.
