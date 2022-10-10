ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr received the best advice of his political career as he launched the 21st Canberra International Challenge on Monday by stepping in as a judge.
"Don't forget to spit," said Jane Faulkner, judging at the next table as the Chief Minister worked his way through a selection of rieslings.
More than 400 rieslings, from 180 wineries, across six countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria and the United States, are vying for the top wine of the show. Judging continues at Albert Hall from October 10 to 13. Winners are announced on October 14 at the awards ceremony at the Hotel Realm.
On Saturday, October 15, the public can taste all wines on show and make their own minds up at the International Riesling Experience. Tickets are $50, including a Riedel glass and bookings must be made online at trybooking.com
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, chairman James Service said it had been a huge effort to bring the challenge back.
"But we wanted to celebrate the support that has been shown by riesling enthusiasts, the Canberra public, wineries and our sponsors over the past 21 years," he said.
"This event has played a significant role in lifting the profile of riesling to that of the greatest white wine in the world."
Local winemaking legend and founder of the challenge Ken Helm said he didn't think the challenge would ever get back up. He acknowledged the support of wine makers across the world for sending their wines to the show as well as the Canberra District wine makers who have also entered.
He gave the chief minister some advice on how to approach the judging, but it appears Mr Barr is something of an aficionado, noting his personal wine cellar held quite a few bottles of riesling.
The challenge has always offered plenty to the public. Alongside the open tasting, this year there will be a masterclass evening on October 13.
Judge Cameron Douglas will present a class on "Riesling Regions of New Zealand - Terroir and Character" and Jane Faulkner will present "Riesling with texture - A new zeitgeist for Australian Riesling?" Cost is $110, from 6-9.30pm at the Hotel Realm. Bookings at trybooking.com
