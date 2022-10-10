The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra International Riesling Challenge returns to Albert Hall

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and winemaker Ken Helm dissect a riesling. Picture by Karleen Minney

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr received the best advice of his political career as he launched the 21st Canberra International Challenge on Monday by stepping in as a judge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.