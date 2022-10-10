It's Dogs' day out at Floriade on Sunday

The sun is out so it's time to enjoy the last days of Floriade.
For the very last day - Sunday - you can also bring along your furry friend for the Dogs' Day Out, so they can enjoy the blooms too.
There will be a range of dog-friendly products, a mobile dog wash, agility course, the Dachshund Dash, and best-dressed competitions.
All dogs must be on a lead and are not allowed on the garden beds.
All the fun is on 9am to 5pm on Sunday at Floriade in Commonwealth Park.
Free entry for humans and canines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.