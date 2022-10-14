From the first page alone we learn that Carrie is fierce with an unrivalled determination that has seen the tennis pro shatter every record, and claim 20 grand slam titles along the way. But now, six years after her retirement, that record has just been equalled. It's the 1994 US Open and the brutal but stunning Nicki Chan has just claimed her 20th grand slam. She only needs one more to overtake Carrie - and she's showing no signs of retiring any time soon.