Your Saturday editorial ("Chalmers the new master of distraction", canberratimes.com.au, October 8) says the Treasurer has "suckered the Opposition", leading it by the nose away from a needed debate about cost-of-living for battlers.
There's no mention of what those problems are or their causes. But we are told the Opposition has been suckered by what is no more than a change in nuance. Apparently the "federal media pack" is focusing on a slight shift in language that may indicate a major shift in policy about tax cuts in two years' time.
Should we focus upon word salads about the Treasurer's "slight shift in language" or seek to debate real facts and issues?
The editorial briefly talks about "higher interest rates and inflation" without acknowledging that the former causes the latter.
Increases in interest rates (i.e. the cost of money) increase the cost of everything. But the government and the banks never tell you that.
Inflation is primarily caused by hiking interest rates. The other major cause is the creation and distribution of excessive volumes of money. The government and the banks are the only entities causing those things yet they want us to believe that somehow we cause them.
As wages haven't kept pace with inflation for years that obviously isn't the case. But it does cause cost-of-living problems for battlers.
It is disappointing that the management of Australian War Memorial has caved into the demands of some activists for recognition of the so-called "Frontier Wars".
I believe they have now opened a can of worms much larger than they may have anticipated. Will we now see calls for the names of every indigenous person killed by a settler, and every settler killed by an indigenous person, to be added to the Honour Roll?
What about recognition of conflicts between tribes, even before British settlement? Are those deaths to be also commemorated at the AWM.
It's highly debatable that a series of conflicts, almost entirely conducted by civilians, with very little involvement of the military, and against the direction of the governing authorities of the day, can be called a "war".
It is most certainly not what the architects of the Australian War Memorial envisaged.
A truthful and accurate telling of these historical events is fit and proper, but the place for that is the National Museum, not the Australian War Memorial.
I refer to the article "Powerful words still resonate" (canberratimes.com.au, October 9) in which the author is either totally ignorant, or totally dismissive, of the context in which PM Gillard delivered her notorious tirade against Mr Abbott, some 10 years ago.
I happened to watch Question Time that very day.
For me, Ms Gillard's so-called misogyny speech was the most uncalled-for and hypocritical I have ever heard.
Arch-hypocrisy, in front of the very speaker of the house whom she had bribed to switch from the Liberal Party and whom she was to sack within days for his anti-feminist remarks on social media.
That it went viral in all parts of the media without mention of the context was a sad indictment of the quality of the press gallery.
Re "On love and aging: a final stand against the fading of light" (canberratimes.com.au, October 7). Thank you Garry Linnell for your extremely moving article.
My wife and I belong to the same era and in similar circumstances.
My daughter, who lives in South Australia, was moved to tears when she read the article.
You have shown the difficulties (what is the day) and the devotion (white board and so on). And above all the love that gets us through each and every day.
Again, thank you Garry and all those who help make this situation so much easier for all of us.
The article "'Liberals vow tax cut fight at 'every step'" (canberratimes.com.au, October 9, p.2) states that the stage three cuts "would see the top income bracket - taxed 37 cents in the dollar - removed".
Anybody who was reading this would conclude that all those on a taxable income above $200,000 will be paying a maximum of 30 cents in the dollar.
That is incorrect. Under the stage three tax cuts the top tax bracket will be 45 cents in the dollar for those earning more than $200,000.
Perhaps the journalist was thinking of the now defunct British announcement to abolish their top bracket?
Rebecca Vassarotti has said ACT homelessness support needs more funding and better targeting.
Rebecca, you are the Homelessness Minister, so rather than just talk about it, get on and do it.
That's what we expect of our government ministers; actions not words.
It is being reported that by November 15 the world will have eight billion human inhabitants.
For some people these statistics are alarming because in a number of countries populations are already declining and it is projected that in a few decades there will be as many as 50 countries with smaller populations either from low birth rates as in Japan and Germany or high migration as in Bulgaria and eastern European nations.
Our previous PM, Keven Rudd admitted that population growth prevented us from meeting his emission reduction targets and he is not alone in this worship of population growth. Peter Costello gave us the baby bonus scheme a policy now being advocated by senator Matt Canavan.
For other many people this is also an alarming statistic but for entirely different reasons including that the world's population is projected to reach nine billion by 2037 and perhaps 10 billion by 2058.
This casts grave doubts on our capacity to provide food, or even water, in a future climate that will contain more of the extreme events that presently plague us. So while demographers are forced to dither, the outcome from food shortages is well known albeit on a relatively small national scale.
A world wide shortage will be a very different story and one that should override any fondness for population growth.
The federal government was intending to bring in a net 160,000 people this year. Darwin's population is expected to rise to about 164,000 people by the end of 2022. So the federal government was committing the country to duplicate the infrastructure of Darwin, in this financial year.
Then an additional 35,000 "skilled" migrants was added to the target. Given that many of these additional people will be married and have children, the government is committing us to replicate Hobart's infrastructure in this coming financial year. Build another Hobart this year.
All of the states and territories are bankrupt trying to cope with these levels of net immigration operated by the Howard, Abbott and Morrison governments.
Most of our public assets have been sold to try to fund this madness. NSW has contracted freeway building to private companies who levy tolls on them.
There has been no integrity at the Commonwealth government level in Commonwealth/State financial relations for many years.
Whatever number of net migrants the federal government brings in, it must finance the states to build the necessary infrastructure for them. To do this properly, we need to accurately cost the absorption of migrants. Sweden has done it.
The right place to settle the ex-ISIS Women and children is not Christmas Island but Cronulla. The sun and saltwater would quickly dissolve and sanitise any lingering ISIS style indoctrination.
Watched over by it's local member, and his church, I'm sure that any traces of radicalisation will fade away like the advertising posters in a beach side ice cream shop.
I would have suggested the now vacated Ramsey Street, for their "re-Australianisation" but the Shire desperately needs this source of 'new blood'.
If the situation in Ukraine wasn't so serious I would find it hilarious that Vladimir Putin is now accusing the Ukrainians, the people he has brutally invaded, of being terrorists for apparently blowing up a large chunk of a vital bridge he opened with much fanfare just four years ago.
Who does this lunatic think he is fooling?
While I am in favour of your aiming to delete gender bias from your stories the use of "they" instead of "his" and "her" can be irritating. The report on the assault of a sex-worker contains the information that the (male) perpetrator stuck his fingers "into their vagina" is ludicrous.
David Wade (Letters, October 6) flags the difficulty of deploying heavy infantry-fighting vehicles overseas. Why is that a problem? I thought the purpose of the ADF was to defend Australia. We have not won a war fought on foreign soil since 1945.
Dr Mackenzie's (Letters, October 5) call for green roof colouring for energy-efficient housing is a good one. But a better one would be to have cream or white roofs. I had my roof painted white some years ago and have reaped the benefits. I also think it looks so much better than all those slate grey roofs around the new suburbs.
I thought deciding not to employ someone because of their beliefs and opinions was exactly what the religious lobby wanted in the now defunct Religious Discrimination Bill. So it's alright if they discriminate against others, but not if the discrimination is against them?
I find NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's declaration he will put "people before plants" when he announced the raising of the Warragamba Dam appalling. Will people like him ever realise that we can't continue to destroy the environment that supports all life on Earth?
ScoMo was a genius. He has well and truly "snookered" the Labor government with his stage three tax cuts. Maybe his faith that all would be well into the future overlooked the fact that some things are only temporal. Hence the dilemma now facing the government. This adds to his decisions on climate change, energy policy, EV utes and so on. There must be a think tank out there that can utilise such insight.
The recently released artist's impression of the walking, biking and scooting arrangements for the new Commonwealth Bridge are not real world. In reality the cyclists and scooters will zoom along on wider paths while the walkers will huddle on a designated narrow section.
In response to Dr Hugh Milloy's letter discussing EV emissions (Letters, October 8), vehicle emissions account for close to 20 per cent of all Australia's domestic emissions. Electrification of transport can substantially reduce pollution levels.
Oliver Raymond (Letters, October 7) cites various significant organisations as having a Voice in Parliament as justification for instituting one for First Nations people. But the examples he cites are not reliant on the public purse, as the Voice will be.
