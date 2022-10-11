Times Past: October 12, 1978

A sense of community was on display in a report on this day in The Canberra Times in 1978.
Sixty-two students from Ginninderra High School had created and signed a petition to get their bus driver reallocated to their bus route, route 101 around the suburb of MacGregor.
Mr Peter Kingston was a favourite among the children and was described as "the kind of guy who could talk to the kids". He was seen as more of a friend rather than a person in authority.
Mr Kingston had only been on the school run for 18 months when he finished and subsequently went on leave.
He did say that he got on well with the children on his bus run during that time. The way he described his time with them was "you have got to treat them like human beings - not to boss them around".
The school headmaster was also impressed with the students' action and was supportive.
There were often stories of troubles on school buses and it was nice to have a good story where the children had so much incentive to keep their favourite driver.
The headmaster was a little more understanding of the Department's decisions regarding the bus route; he also hoped that Mr Kingston could be retained.
A spokesman for ACTION (now Transport Canberra) appreciated the desire to have a good respectful relationship between the bus drivers and school children. However, it is not always possible to allocate particular school runs to specific drivers on a permanent basis.
It does not say whether Mr Kingston was reassigned to the route.
