The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Alleged brothel rapist Joseph Ayoub recorded calling complainant a 'pitbull', ACT Supreme Court hears

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph Ayoub outside ACT Courts on an earlier date. Picture by Karleen Minney

A war of words has played out during the cross-examination of an alleged rapist, who denied thinking his alleged victim was fat despite having been recorded telling his brother the complainant was "like a pitbull".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.