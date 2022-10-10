A war of words has played out during the cross-examination of an alleged rapist, who denied thinking his alleged victim was fat despite having been recorded telling his brother the complainant was "like a pitbull".
When Joseph Ayoub took the witness stand on Monday, the ACT Supreme Court heard he had visited brothels 150 times.
Ayoub is on trial, facing four charges of sexual intercourse without consent and one count each of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to engage in sexual intercourse, choking, and assault.
He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
The court has heard the complainant alleges Ayoub refused to undergo a compulsory health check or wear a condom when booking their services at a brothel in Mitchell in September 2020.
Both parties initially left the room before going back inside, when it's alleged Ayoub threw the complainant up against the wall and floor and forced them into oral and penetrative sex without a condom. He also allegedly choked the complainant and spat in their mouth.
During the trial's fifth day, Ayoub took the stand to give his version of events.
READ MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
He told the court he had booked "extras" to choke the complainant, and denied engaging in penile-vaginal sex, or calling the complainant fat.
Ayoub told his barrister, John Purnell SC, that he paid $450, with $300 for a half-hour booking and the $150 other for choking.
When the complainant and Ayoub entered the room for the first time together, he alleged the atmosphere went "from friendly to negative energy".
In an attempt to "lighten the mood" when the complainant asked to do a sexual health check, he responded asking: "Can I do a health check on you?"
The complainant and Ayoub then allegedly left the room before going back inside again, at which point Ayoub said they began kissing each other's necks before undressing one another.
He said he then began "vigorously" digitally penetrating the complainant, who told him they loved it.
Ayoub also alleged the complainant consensually gave him oral sex with a condom on before moving to go to the spa and taking it off, which was when the complainant left the second time in anger.
The accused denied any penile-vaginal sex took place, contrary to the complainant's version of events.
When prosecutor Morgan Howe cross-examined Ayoub, he referred to a police interview and multiple phone recordings of conversations the accused had with his brother.
Mr Howe quoted Ayoub telling his brother "I didn't even touch her, bro" in October 2020, asking Ayoub if that was a lie.
Ayoub replied that he only made this comment in relation to allegations he had "stuck my penis into her".
Further to his cross-examination, Mr Howe asked: "You thought that [the complainant] was fat?"
Ayoub responded with: "No, I actually like bigger women".
Mr Howe then read more quotes from the phone conversations between Ayoub and his brother, saying the accused had said: "She's like a pitbull too, bro ... but you've got to see how big she is."
When the prosecutor suggested Ayoub had lied on "three separate occasions" about the incident, the accused denied doing so and said he had just been telling "part of the story".
Closing arguments began later on Monday, with addresses expected to continue on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.