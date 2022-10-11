This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was low season but the Englishman was high as a kite. In a scene unthinkable the last time we were here, he smoked bong after bong.
He kept telling the polite but clearly nonplussed bar staff how excited he was. This could be the next Amsterdam, he repeated. "It could really put you on the map."
Heaven forbid, I thought. The fact this sleepy beach facing the Malacca Strait is not on the map is part of its charm. Wedged between towering limestone karsts it is inaccessible by road. To get here you have to take a longtail boat from the nearest town. You have to get wet.
And with Thailand's recent legalisation of marijuana, you have to prepare for a timewarp. A trip back to the 1960s before the war on drugs was declared.
I'd sought shelter from the afternoon downpour in the reggae bar. I'd enjoyed the place on a previous visit, when it sold only drinks, and was thrilled to see it had survived the pandemic. Now, lined up on the bar were pre-rolled joints, samples of cannabis in jars, marijuana cookies and brownies.
Before long, Pass the Dutchie on the sound system and bong number seven seemed to quieten the Londoner, allowing me to reflect on how relaxed - even sensible - it all seemed.
The sky hadn't fallen since the country legalised cannabis in June. And in this little corner of Thailand, there was no visible stampede of yobbish tourists getting off their faces - as poor old Amsterdam had endured. Apart from the odd whiff of a joint and the occasional burst of giggles, there was little to indicate any change whatsoever. It had the same laid-back tropical vibe as before with perhaps a little less beer-fuelled yahooing from the young, sun-pinked Poms.
Novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez once said, "It is easier to start a war than to end it." But some jurisdictions are ending the war on drugs on one front at least - cannabis. Just last week US President Joe Biden delivered on a promise to pardon those convicted of marijuana offences under federal law. In his country, 37 states have legalised medical or recreational use of cannabis.
In Australia, the ACT has the most progressive cannabis laws. Residents are allowed to possess 50 grams, grow two plants and use the drug in their own homes. Cannabis convictions have dropped by 90 per cent - even if the territory law is at odds with Commonwealth legislation, which still prohibits possession and use. And despite doom-laden predictions, drug driving offences have remained steady.
Again, the sky hasn't fallen.
In Victoria, legalisation of cannabis became an election issue yesterday. The Greens announced they would push for it to be legalised and taxed at 30 per cent but acknowledged the Commonwealth would need to support such a move by changing its laws.
NSW has dug its heels in on decriminalising drug use, despite the recommendations of its long-awaited inquiry into ice use. The inquiry found the war on drugs mindset was outdated but Premier Dominic Perrottet insists decriminalisation sends the wrong message. So in that state, the only legal recreational drug remains alcohol.
According to research done by the Curtin University National Drug Research Institute, alcohol is "estimated to cost Australia almost $67 billion a year in health, workplace and other impacts, including significant personal and community level harms".
A national conversation free of moral panic and with an eye on overseas experience seems long overdue. We can look to Canada, Georgia, Malta, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay, which have all legalised cannabis. Oh, and the 37 states in the US. Cannabis is illegal but tolerated in the Netherlands, as long as it's only sold in coffee shops and only to residents of the Netherlands.
The question should be: is the law more harmful than the substance it's designed to control?
PS: A big shout-out to Steve and Garry for stepping in while this Echidna was on his springtime meander. I have two very hard acts to follow.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Has the war on drugs failed? Should substance abuse be a criminal or health issue? And this one for the people of Canberra: has decriminalisation been a good or bad thing? Has it made any difference at all? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
