The sky hadn't fallen since the country legalised cannabis in June. And in this little corner of Thailand, there was no visible stampede of yobbish tourists getting off their faces - as poor old Amsterdam had endured. Apart from the odd whiff of a joint and the occasional burst of giggles, there was little to indicate any change whatsoever. It had the same laid-back tropical vibe as before with perhaps a little less beer-fuelled yahooing from the young, sun-pinked Poms.

