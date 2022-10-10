People have been once again warned not to enter floodwaters after two campers were winched from the roof of their car in central Victoria yesterday.
The Victorian SES were called to a campsite in Newbridge after a Landcruiser was submerged in water. A man and a woman were on top of the vehicle and winched to safety.
Unfortunately, flooding and severe weather are here to stay, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast, and Australians are likely to face more weather chaos this summer.
The Bureau of Meteorology released its long-range forecast, predicting an increased risk of widespread flooding for eastern and northern Australia and an increased risk of an above-average number of tropical cyclones and tropical lows.
This season we have a greater than 70 per cent chance of at least 11 tropical cyclones, according to the bureau.
After the bureau declared a third La Nina event last month, communities are being urged to prepare for an increased chance of tropical cyclones coming early.
It comes after a week of rain that drenched large parts of NSW, Queensland, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania, with already-flooded regions set to face more wet weather later this week.
Rain has eased over much of NSW but dozens of rivers are flooding and evacuation orders are in place as authorities forecast another rain system to arrive midweek.
People across the state were forced to flee their homes on the weekend amid rising floodwaters and thousands of others are poised to leave if ordered as dams spill and river peaks move downstream.
Major flooding is occurring along the Murrumbidgee River with people in Gundagai, Gunnedah, Wee Waa, Warren and Forbes on high alert.
Meanwhile, a new report has found that Western Sydney residents felt they endured an unequal lockdown imposed by the NSW government during the COVID-19 Delta outbreak.
People from Sydney's most multicultural suburbs felt targeted and racially discriminated against, compared to Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs residents who were allowed greater freedoms during the lockdown.
The 32-page report from the Australian Catholic University and the United Workers Union drew on 22 interviews with essential workers, most of them women, in western Sydney from various local government areas.
In other news, next year marks 50 years since the formation of the legendary rock band AC/DC.
The Royal Australian Mint has got in early and immortalised the band on a new 2023 coin, which won't be circulated but will be a collector's item.
The coin features guitarist Angus Young in his school boy uniform, doing his one-legged hop, screaming his lungs out.
There is a $1 silver frosted version for $90.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
