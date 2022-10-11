Our pick of what's on this weekend.
More events are happening at Canberra's floral celebration of spring this final weekend. Windows to the World, from Saturday October 15 at 10am, is a chance to see the world without taking a long-haul flight, a rare opportunity to see behind the gates of Canberra's embassies and high commissions. Experience traditional dance performances and explore exhibits of traditional clothing and art, and taste local foods and drinks. Highlights include a Cambodian Chhai Yam Dance performance, Canadian trivia and delicious Arabic and Saudi coffee. On the final day of Floriade, Sunday October 16, Dogs' Day Out lets visitors bring their furry friend to frolic among the flowers. See: floriade.com.au.
The comedian returns with his new show Pretty Fly for a Dickhead, promising an energetic hour of wild stories and raucous laughter. A regular on Network Ten's The Project and one-half of Hit Network's Carrie and Tommy (with Carrie Bickmore), Little will be performing at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Everyman Theatre presents Jonathan Harvey's comedy-drama about two teenage boys, Jamie and Ste, living in a London housing estate, Each has his own family issues to deal with - Jamie is at loggerheads with his mother and Ste is abused by his father - and they find themselves drawn to each other as more than friends. Directed by Jarrad West, the play is set in 1993 with the shadow of the AIDS epidemic and restrictive laws about homosexuality, but the boys manage to find joy and love with each other. It's on ACT HUB until October 15 at 7.30pm. See: acthub.com.au.
Based on the hit film, this musical - with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber - follows rock star wannabe, Dewey Finn who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to earn some quick cash. But when he discovers the students are also highly talented musicians, Dewey hatches a plan to turn them into rockers and enter them in the Battle of the Bands. Gungahlin College Theatre, various dates until October 22. This production of School of Rock has two casts - the SMALL and the TALL. Please check session details to see which cast is performing. See: stagecenta.com.
The fishnets and denim jackets are coming off to be replaced with the glitz and glam of the Pop world. Come and see a selection of Canberra's premier punk rockers - Bad Lunar, Parrots with Piercings and The Dirty Sunflowers - play a combination of originals and your favourite pop hits. The Basement, Friday October 14, 7pm. See: tickets.oztix.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
