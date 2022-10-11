Everyman Theatre presents Jonathan Harvey's comedy-drama about two teenage boys, Jamie and Ste, living in a London housing estate, Each has his own family issues to deal with - Jamie is at loggerheads with his mother and Ste is abused by his father - and they find themselves drawn to each other as more than friends. Directed by Jarrad West, the play is set in 1993 with the shadow of the AIDS epidemic and restrictive laws about homosexuality, but the boys manage to find joy and love with each other. It's on ACT HUB until October 15 at 7.30pm. See: acthub.com.au.