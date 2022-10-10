The Canberra Times
School of Rock on stage at Gungahlin

Updated October 10 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:50am
The musical is on until October 22, so book your tickets now. Picture supplied

Dramatic Productions' School of Rock: The Musical is now playing at the Gungahlin College Theatre.

