School of Rock on stage at Gungahlin

Dramatic Productions' School of Rock: The Musical is now playing at the Gungahlin College Theatre.
Dramatic Productions is Gungahlin's first theatre company providing high quality theatre to the Canberra region.
Enjoy its high-energy live production based on the popular film, in which a rock star wannabe tries to earn some money posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious private school.
Tickets are from www.stagecenta.com The link is here.
