Belconnen Market shed to become Capital Food Market Advertising Feature

While construction of the new market continues, the existing Belconnen Market remains as fresh as ever. Picture supplied

Work is well underway on the new Capital Food Market site, on the corner of Market Street and Lathlain Street.



Basement and first floor slabs and foundations have been poured. Progress is evident just by glancing over the well-messaged hoarding that surrounds the site.

Locally, there's bubbling excitement for things to come in Belconnen, as this unique project comes to life.



The new Capital Food Market will constitute a landmark venue and destination for Canberra foodies and the precinct's new apartment dwellers, adding significant amenity to the Belconnen growth corridor, the ACT community and visitors to Canberra.

Meanwhile, the Belconnen Market in its own right, does not show any signs of slowing down.



The current traders are excited about their future business opportunities, whilst now starting to lift their focus and planning for their last Christmas trading period in their old home.



There is still plenty of excitement and action in the market. With free live entertainment for all ages, the market is the place to be on Saturdays and Sundays. The Belco Jazz Band delivers high quality sound and entertainment. Led by Pianist, Matthew Dennett, this talented ensemble not only plays in Belconnen but also jams across the city at multiple venues during the week. Along with an enthusiastic fan-base, they bring a troupe of colourful dancers to their performances. Shoppers fill the Market Square on Sundays to watch dancers tap their toes to jazzy tunes.



The combination of live music and delicious takeaway food makes the market an excellent place to meet for brunch.



Multiple coffee shops, Chinese roasts meats, great bakery items and street food vendors - located on the Ibbott Lane side - offer options for every taste.

The Belconnen Fresh Food Market remains a much-loved and popular destination among locals thanks to its wide range of fresh food, including organic produce, seafood, deli lines, health foods, great bottle shop, superior meat and poultry, and possibly the best fruit and vegetables in Canberra. It's not just the produce on offer, but also the lure of the knowledgeable traders who sell them, all offering exceptional service and value for money.