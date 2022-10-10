The Canberra Times
Playing politics with defence procurement a Canberra tradition

By The Canberra Times
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
By indefinitely putting the Blackhawk purchase on ice Mr Marles has added to delays, and probable cost overruns, in a crucial project. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Is it possible the Albanese government is talking up an alleged crisis in defence procurement to score political points and to divert attention away from what it now appears will be a rather underwhelming budget?

