Is it possible the Albanese government is talking up an alleged crisis in defence procurement to score political points and to divert attention away from what it now appears will be a rather underwhelming budget?
If that's not the case then the wheels have fallen off the bus in a big way since last December. That was when the Australian National Audit Office, in its annual defence major projects report, gave the sector an unexpectedly reasonable mark given the impact COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions had had on many projects.
"The impact on Defence contracts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to be felt in the 2020-21 reporting year," Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty wrote.
"Schedule delays to projects can be largely attributed to the effects of supply disruption, national and international travel restrictions and city and state mandated lockdowns."
Rather than acknowledging these issues, the Defence Minister Richard Marles, and the Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy, say everything bad that has happened in the procurement space has been the fault of their respective LNP predecessors.
That is a courageous path for any minister to go down. They are now obvious targets for all future blame unless there is a miraculous turnaround in a wide range of projects. And, rather than re-invent the wheel, they have done little more than borrow from the rhetoric used, and the administrative measures announced, by the then Labor Defence Minister Stephen Smith when he faced similar problems 12 years ago.
An obvious rod the ministers have just made for their own backs, given the emphasis Mr Marles has put on the fact 28 different projects were running a cumulative 97 years over time, or an average of three-and-a-half years each, is the chronically troubled Project AIR 9000, the Taipan helicopter. This is almost eight years behind schedule on its own.
Initiated in 2004 as a replacement for Army's Blackhawks and Navy's Sea Kings, the Taipan first made an appearance on the Projects of Concern List in November 2011 during Dr Smith's, who is currently working with former CDF Angus Houston on a major defence review, time as minister.
According to the 2021 ANAO report the Taipan had become such a problem child it was likely to be scrapped, a prediction that appeared to have come true within days of the report's release. The then Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on December 10 last year the machines would be replaced by the latest iterations of the Blackhawks.
So far so good. But then, in late August, Mr Marles - the same minister now very concerned about cost overruns and procurement delays - muddied the water by saying he was considering sticking with a platform that had been beset with delays and cost overruns, is considered by many to be not fit for purpose, and which was grounded on two separate occasions in 2019 and 2021.
The Defence Minister described his predecessor's request to buy 40 Blackhawks as "a pretty fuzzy commitment" despite the US having already agreed to sell the aircraft to the ADF: "A process is underway that is evaluating that capability in terms of what we have now and what we need in the future. I'm not going to pre-empt it now," he said.
That is the Smith-Houston review. The men on whose watch the project, expected to cost $15 billion if the helicopters stay in service until 2037, first became a project of concern will have a big say in what happens next.
By indefinitely putting the Blackhawk purchase on ice Mr Marles has added to delays, and probable cost overruns, in a crucial project. A lot of people in defence, both here and in the US, will be scratching their heads and asking "does the left hand know what the right hand is doing?"
