"Discount Glass has been family owned and operated in the Canberra region since 1986," said Olivia Rogan.
"We are proud to be one of the founding glass companies in Canberra and to this day, we remain the number one glass installation company in Belconnen.
"Glazing is a highly specialised trade. The more advanced and technical the installation of glass gets, the greater the need for skilled technicians."
As such, Discount Glass employs four fully qualified glaziers. "Adam, whose parents started the business, has been glazing for over 26 years. Paul started glazing in 1982 and brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. Andy and Will both completed their apprenticeships with us and continue to thrive; they may take over one day. Adrian is our incredible mature-aged apprentice. He only has one year left and is already so capable and keeps us up-to-date with the latest information from his training at CIT."
Plus there's their terrific trio of office staff. Chris, Kaylin, and Olivia work tirelessly to manage the day-to-day operations, bringing a mix of maturity, youth, and great humour.
In terms of what the team can do, "we provide glass solutions for all residential and commercial requirements, whether it's an emergency situation or a planned renovation, Discount Glass provides a 24/7 response service," Olivia said.
"The choice of glass in your home or office can make a substantial difference, not only for aesthetics, but glass can also massively impact the sound insulation and energy efficiency of your home."
Additionally, "we are the leading glass pet door installation company in the greater Canberra and ACT region. This has proved particularly important given Canberra's cat containment laws and the overwhelming number of pets we now have as part of our families after COVID.
"We install mirrors to any shape and size, making a huge difference to your bathroom, home gym or home office. Wherever you want it, we can install it."
Plus, "living in Canberra we all know the benefits of insulation. We upgrade existing frames to suit double-glazed units or single glazed energy efficient glass to assist keeping your home at a comfortable temperature and the energy bills down."
Speaking about the future of their industry, "we would love to see more people taking up the glazing trade. We have been recognised as leaders in training the future generation of glaziers, supporting them in gaining their Certificate in Glass and Glazing. We combine a strong relationship with the Canberra Institute of Technology's building and construction apprenticeship course and Apprentice Network providers to ensure their success.
"Among other opportunities, this year we are hoping to be part of the Understanding Building and Construction Pilot Program headed by CIT and the ACT Education Directorate focusing on women in construction, providing female high school students with work experience opportunities."
The name Canberra Workwear "was purchased from the previous owner in approximately 2014," said Lyn McKenzie.
"Previously we operated as Action Sportswear from its inception in 1995. We began as a designer and manufacturer then, and have now evolved into the well-known and trusted brand of Canberra Workwear."
Running a very agile operation, "we are a small local business and operate across two stores with seven staff in total at the moment.
"We are a diverse group of people with skills in retailing, graphic design, fashion design, legal, and hospitality backgrounds."
To summarise what they offer, "our products are vast and include safety workwear, including boots, high-visibility clothing for all climates, non high-visibility clothing and other items, eyewear, winter specific and summer specific products, hydration products, hand protection, head protection, and height safety.
"We also supply non-safety products, as in corporate workwear, all items including office wear, scrubs for medical institutions, and footwear for same. Hospitality wear as in aprons, chef uniforms, and footwear for same.
"We also supply sports uniforms for work-related team building days, team wear for various activities, and the occasional outdoor adventure wear."
Looking at what's next for the industry, "the future for our business is interesting as we move forward with significant innovations in footwear and clothing," Lyn explained.
"Environmental concerns are at the forefront of many of our manufacturers now. With the rise in use of recycled plastics for clothing and technology advances in all footwear applications, the future is exciting indeed."
In terms of why it's good to support local businesses, "our advice is to please consider your local suppliers when you are choosing your uniforms.
"We are employing in your local community. We are supporting your local community."
Additionally, "we are specialists in our field and we can help you select the best product to suit your needs. Remember that old saying of; price is forgotten long after quality is remembered.
"We strive to give our customers our best offerings so that your uniforms will last and fit. We have the experience and knowledge of our industry and that costs you nothing."
"Jim's Laundry Services has been operating from 2021, and we have been in Canberra for the last six months since April 2022," said spokesperson Sharyn de Leon.
"We currently have six franchisees servicing the Canberra area. [And it is] important to note, they are all local business owner-operators," Sharyn explained.
The services these franchisees offer include wash, dry and fold for either domestic or commercial customers, and ironing if you choose.
They also offer the convenience of free pick-up and delivery, along with a same-day express service option if you're in a hurry.
Looking to the future of the business, "the potential for growth is unlimited," Sharyn exclaimed.
"We are finding that so many people time-poor and overwhelmed with their busy schedules and these days.
"People are outsourcing plenty of time-consuming household tasks in an effort to carve out some precious family time, whether it's mowing the lawns, cleaning your house, or even preparing meals for the week, so why not the laundry as well?"
You have to admit, that's a fair point.
"We are committed to providing expert and personalised home and commercial laundry services to our customers.
"Jim's Laundry Services was built on the value of creating long-term trusted relationships with our customers by providing personalised, professional and detailed mobile laundry services Australia wide.
"Our dedication to customer service and our flexible, reliable and friendly approach helps us create strong relationships with our customers. We are committed to serving the local community."
In addition to providing a great service, "we have lots of tips and tricks on our website blogs, jimslaundryservices.com.au/news."
A quick look recently showed they've covered topics such as ironing, using bleach, cleaning bed linen, and much more.
"We have been operating the business since June 18, 2021," said Vanessa Ji of Hachiko, a Japanese-Western fusion restaurant.
"During the lockdown period we remained on takeaway only, and reopened the business [to dine-in customers] around October 29, 2021."
The restaurant is staffed by a young, exuberant, and surprisingly experienced team who each bring something valuable to the table, both figuratively and literally.
"We have three full-time chefs and three part-time front-of-house staff," Vanessa said.
"Head chef is Vincent Yu 22 years old. He comes from China. He used to study as a chef at CIT and also he has worked at Raku for a number of years. He is passionate about Japanese food. He created our full menu with his best knowledge and creativity.
"The second chef is Deepak Bhusal from Nepal who moved down from Sydney early last year. He has been working as a chef in a few famous restaurants in Sydney. He joined us in early June last year.
"Third chef is Milan Gurung from Nepal. He also had wide experience working in a Japanese restaurant and and Italian restaurant.
"Between the three of them, they share ideas and creativity to bring our customers a great dining experience.
"My service stars are Manny and Noni. Both girls are from Columbia. They are sisters currently studying at ANU. They are the very experienced with customer service. With their [Columbian] Spanish background, it's showing their outgoing and welcoming personalities to make our customers enjoy themselves during the time they are being served.
"Jeff is from China. He is studying at UC. He is a bit of a shy boy, but also trying to learn the new culture we created for the restaurant," Vanessa explained.
When it comes to the food they are preparing, "we are serving modern Japanese fusion food that has been mixed with Western and Asian styles of cooking."
One of the highlights on the menu is "homemade Wagyu dumplings with Japanese chimichurri sauce. It's unforgettable."
Other highlights include "Pacific oysters, I can't describe the flavor of it, it's just delicious. And double-cooked pork ribs with citrus miso sauce."
In terms of what Vanessa sees the future holding for the restaurant, "we are trying to keep [coming up with] creative new dishes with different flavours, versatile dishes, and to make the good quality food for our customer, [with a good] value price."
Moreover, "we try to serve with our heart to our customers to make them feel welcome and be loyal friends with them to bring their dining experience to the next level," Vanessa said.
Work is well underway on the new Capital Food Market site, on the corner of Market Street and Lathlain Street.
Basement and first floor slabs and foundations have been poured. Progress is evident just by glancing over the well-messaged hoarding that surrounds the site.
Locally, there's bubbling excitement for things to come in Belconnen, as this unique project comes to life.
The new Capital Food Market will constitute a landmark venue and destination for Canberra foodies and the precinct's new apartment dwellers, adding significant amenity to the Belconnen growth corridor, the ACT community and visitors to Canberra.
Meanwhile, the Belconnen Market in its own right, does not show any signs of slowing down.
The current traders are excited about their future business opportunities, whilst now starting to lift their focus and planning for their last Christmas trading period in their old home.
There is still plenty of excitement and action in the market. With free live entertainment for all ages, the market is the place to be on Saturdays and Sundays. The Belco Jazz Band delivers high quality sound and entertainment. Led by Pianist, Matthew Dennett, this talented ensemble not only plays in Belconnen but also jams across the city at multiple venues during the week. Along with an enthusiastic fan-base, they bring a troupe of colourful dancers to their performances. Shoppers fill the Market Square on Sundays to watch dancers tap their toes to jazzy tunes.
The combination of live music and delicious takeaway food makes the market an excellent place to meet for brunch.
Multiple coffee shops, Chinese roasts meats, great bakery items and street food vendors - located on the Ibbott Lane side - offer options for every taste.
The Belconnen Fresh Food Market remains a much-loved and popular destination among locals thanks to its wide range of fresh food, including organic produce, seafood, deli lines, health foods, great bottle shop, superior meat and poultry, and possibly the best fruit and vegetables in Canberra. It's not just the produce on offer, but also the lure of the knowledgeable traders who sell them, all offering exceptional service and value for money.
As construction progresses on the new Capital Food Market, all the traders would like to thank their customers for their continuing support, and they look forward to welcoming them to their new home when it opens in June next year.