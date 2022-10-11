The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Why it is important that Katy Gallagher is now acting Treasurer

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:07pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Treasurer Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

For the next four days, the political glass ceiling is being significantly nudged, but not cracked by Katy Gallagher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.