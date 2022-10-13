Glazing is a highly specialised trade Advertising Feature

"Discount Glass has been family owned and operated in the Canberra region since 1986," said Olivia Rogan.



"We are proud to be one of the founding glass companies in Canberra and to this day, we remain the number one glass installation company in Belconnen.

Discount Glass has a large array of glass products available to enhance the performance, aesthetics, and energy efficiency of your home or building. Picture supplied

"Glazing is a highly specialised trade. The more advanced and technical the installation of glass gets, the greater the need for skilled technicians."



As such, Discount Glass employs four fully qualified glaziers. "Adam, whose parents started the business, has been glazing for over 26 years. Paul started glazing in 1982 and brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. Andy and Will both completed their apprenticeships with us and continue to thrive; they may take over one day. Adrian is our incredible mature-aged apprentice. He only has one year left and is already so capable and keeps us up-to-date with the latest information from his training at CIT."

Plus there's their terrific trio of office staff. Chris, Kaylin, and Olivia work tirelessly to manage the day-to-day operations, bringing a mix of maturity, youth, and great humour.

In terms of what the team can do, "we provide glass solutions for all residential and commercial requirements, whether it's an emergency situation or a planned renovation, Discount Glass provides a 24/7 response service," Olivia said.

"The choice of glass in your home or office can make a substantial difference, not only for aesthetics, but glass can also massively impact the sound insulation and energy efficiency of your home."



Additionally, "we are the leading glass pet door installation company in the greater Canberra and ACT region. This has proved particularly important given Canberra's cat containment laws and the overwhelming number of pets we now have as part of our families after COVID.

"We install mirrors to any shape and size, making a huge difference to your bathroom, home gym or home office. Wherever you want it, we can install it."

Plus, "living in Canberra we all know the benefits of insulation. We upgrade existing frames to suit double-glazed units or single glazed energy efficient glass to assist keeping your home at a comfortable temperature and the energy bills down."

Speaking about the future of their industry, "we would love to see more people taking up the glazing trade. We have been recognised as leaders in training the future generation of glaziers, supporting them in gaining their Certificate in Glass and Glazing. We combine a strong relationship with the Canberra Institute of Technology's building and construction apprenticeship course and Apprentice Network providers to ensure their success.