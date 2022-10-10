The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Richard Marles absolves Defence of blame as government reveals billions in cost blowouts

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An F-35A Joint Strike Fighter. Picture supplied

Cost blowouts have reached billions of dollars in a defence program to acquire Joint Strike Fighters while delays for other projects have reached up to 10 years, newly released figures from the federal government reveal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.