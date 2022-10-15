Kit up your off-roader for any adventure Advertising Feature

OffRoad Systems make various drawer systems. You can ask them questions at Wizard 4x4 stand at the expo. Pictures supplied

"Working alongside my Wife and four kids, I am very proud of where we have come working in the automotive industry for over 20 years as a small business," said Gerry Marotzek from Wizard 4x4.

"We are passionate about specialising in sourcing and fitting quality 4x4 accessories, with an eye on keeping everything as Australian-made as possible."

They are also Canberra locals, with their shop and workshop situated in Fyshwick.

Also worth noting is the fact that "we are not a franchise business. This family-owned shop is our heart and soul," Gerry said.



This will be Wizard 4x4's first Canberra expo, but not their first show, having displayed in Queanbeyan a few times. They are also bringing a few of their suppliers with them to display their products and for you to ask them questions.

Speaking of which, Wizard 4x4 has a strong collection of carefully-selected brands and a huge assortment of products available to make your next adventure as good as it can be. "We don't sell anything that we wouldn't personally have on our own vehicles because we take pride in the products we sell and fit," Gerry said.

One of the brands they sell is OffRoad Systems. They have drawer system designs to suit any application, including integrated stainless steel water tanks. They also provide cargo barriers, along with fridge slides to suit most models, right up to the big Waeco 80 and 110 litre units.



Wizard 4x4 proudly claims to be the leading supplier and installer in Canberra of the best 4x4 Accessories that you could possibly need.

The Landcruiser you see pictured has a 270 degree poleless awning, made by Boss Aluminium which is a company based in Melbourne. This company also designs and fabricates premium aluminium ute trays, canopies, tool boxes and accessories.

Another supplier based in Melbourne is HSP, who make ute accessories like the Roll R Cover, hard lids and more.

Tradesman Roof Racks have a factory in Bayswater, Victoria, and they can build you a very tough roof rack or roof platform.



Bundtec supply rooftop tents and awnings, including this gem which erects in 18 seconds with just the press of a button to make things even easier.

Jungle 4x4 make bull bars which have been crash-test approved for the model they belong on. They also have strong ratings to mount your winch on.