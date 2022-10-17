For the past 25 years Rod and Bev Cook have worked on their garden in Evatt and they are opening it for the first time on October 22-23 as part of Open Gardens Canberra. Their steep block has been turned into a specialist's delight with 20 special cultivars of rhododendrons, 12 varieties of herbaceous and itoh peonies, more than 20 camellias and a three-tiered pond.
However it is the organic vegetable garden which is a passion of Rod's. It supplies in-season produce all year, mostly seeds from Lambley Nursery including Romance F1 carrots which have lasted from March until this week, alongside Fordhook Giant silver beet, Prophet broccoli, kale and lettuces. That bed will have organic compost added then lie fallow over summer.
Rod prepared a number of beds for summer veg, sowing a green manure crop including mustard seed for fumigation, which is then dug in and left to decompose. He adds gypsum to avoid blossom end rot on tomatoes and to add calcium. Summer crops will be California Wonder capsicums, apple and Lebanese cucumbers, silver beet, eggplants and lettuces, with Blue Lake climbing beans, carrots and beetroot seeds sown directly when the soil warms up.
The whole vege area is watered automatically by a Hunter Controller system which has six zones and Hunter Hydrawise system is web-based and can be maintained from anywhere in the world (see at Easy Rain in Fyshwick).
Seedlings are being raised in a glasshouse, with rows of Rod's seven favourite tomatoes which originated as heirloom seeds from Diggers in Victoria but now he seed saves from his best tomatoes including the cooking tomato Periforme Abruzzese which weighed in at 560g. His other varieties are Black Krim (slicing tomatoes), Tommy Toe and Black Cherry (small), Tigerella and Jaune Flamme (salad). For the first time he is growing College Challenger, a cross between Grosse Lisse and Tatura Dwarf Globe, which originated at Hawkesbury Agricultural College in the 1950s. The other speciality is what he has called Oberon, a pear-shaped tomato given to his wife Bev at an Oberon market some years ago and for which they have been unable to find the correct name.
A herb garden filled with rosemary, oregano, marjoram, lemon and pizza thyme, sage and parsley are all used in his cooking and sweet basil is planted around the tomatoes as a companion plant and for making pesto. From January to March, Rod makes bottles of tomato paste, tomato sauce and barbecue sauce to the recipe, which follows, from quirkycooking.com.au
I recently asked for tips to grow the perfect carrots (Kitchen Garden, September 6) and was overwhelmed with responses, including a letter to the editor, from Jack Wiles of Gilmore. From the collected wisdom of selected Canberra City Farm gardeners we received these top hints: plant in raised beds of deep, soft, rock-free soil; do not fertilise nor compost; a gentle spray of water each day; when thinning out seedlings, snip off the tops of carrots to be removed (this minimises disturbance of the root systems of the carrots to be retained). More next week with the offer of seeds.
Ingredients
Vegetables:
Method
1. Weigh the vegies and plums into a Thermomix (see note) bowl and blend 30 seconds/speed 9.
2. Add remaining ingredients, mix on speed 6 for a few seconds, then cook 45 mins/Varoma/speed 3, with the internal steaming basket on thje lid instead of the MC (this lets the steam out so the sauce reduces, without letting it spit everywhere.) Blend 30 sec/speed 9. Pour into sterilised bottles or jars and keep in the fridge. Use within a month. For longer storage time, it is best to freeze.
Note: To make without a Thermomix, puree the tomatoes first, then cut up all the vegetables in a food processor, place in a heavy based pot on stove with all the other ingredients and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 45 mins. Cool, then blend in batches until smooth.
