Seedlings are being raised in a glasshouse, with rows of Rod's seven favourite tomatoes which originated as heirloom seeds from Diggers in Victoria but now he seed saves from his best tomatoes including the cooking tomato Periforme Abruzzese which weighed in at 560g. His other varieties are Black Krim (slicing tomatoes), Tommy Toe and Black Cherry (small), Tigerella and Jaune Flamme (salad). For the first time he is growing College Challenger, a cross between Grosse Lisse and Tatura Dwarf Globe, which originated at Hawkesbury Agricultural College in the 1950s. The other speciality is what he has called Oberon, a pear-shaped tomato given to his wife Bev at an Oberon market some years ago and for which they have been unable to find the correct name.