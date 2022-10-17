The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: Visit the Cook's garden in Evatt for Open Gardens Canberra

By Susan Parsons
October 17 2022 - 1:00pm
A three-tiered pond is one highlight of the garden. Picture supplied

For the past 25 years Rod and Bev Cook have worked on their garden in Evatt and they are opening it for the first time on October 22-23 as part of Open Gardens Canberra. Their steep block has been turned into a specialist's delight with 20 special cultivars of rhododendrons, 12 varieties of herbaceous and itoh peonies, more than 20 camellias and a three-tiered pond.

