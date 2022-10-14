Rhianna, who became an author and video-game creator, recalls her father being more of a "big brother" while her mother "was the disciplinarian". Wilkins quotes Rhianna reflecting, at the age of nine or 10, that her father was always very busy, but there is no extrapolation of this comment nor are there details of Rhianna's life as a teenager. Similarly, Lyn almost disappears from the book after the 1970s yet she surely played a crucial part in assisting and facilitating Pratchett's success.