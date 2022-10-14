The Canberra Times
Review

Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins review - An official biography leaves the inner life untouched

By Colin Steele
October 14 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Pratchett, who has a biographer in his long-serving assistant. Picture Getty Images

Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes: The Official Biography by Rob Wilkins. Doubleday. 448pp. $35

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.