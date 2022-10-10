Officers used dogs to track down a man hiding in a backyard after he crashed a car during a police pursuit, they say.
Police said the 32-year-old driver of a blue Peugot hatchback failed to stop for police in Richardson when ordered to do so, about 1.20pm Monday.
The driver failed to negotiate a Goldstein Crescent intersection soon after, and the "car became undriveable".
He fled, and officers and their dogs gave chase.
Police dogs found the man a short time later, hiding in the backyard of a nearby residence.
He was arrested and charged with breach of bail, failing to stop for police, drug driving and aggravated reckless driving.
The 32-year-old is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
READ ALSO:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.