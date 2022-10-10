The Canberra Times
Hatchback driver charged after failing to negotiate Goldstein Crescent intersection

Updated October 10 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 10:10pm
Officers used dogs to track down a man hiding in a backyard after he crashed a car during a police pursuit, they say.

