Watching the newly planted coriander, parsley, leeks and silver beet head for the sky. But will they go to seed once the weather warms up?

Wondering if it's possible to give bees raincoats, so they can head out even on rainy days to pollinate all this spring blossom. This is a glorious year for blossom, but not necessarily a great year for fruit.

Rejoicing in the first of this season's roses: yellow Lady Banks rose, pink Parson's Monthly, the red pink of Mutabilis which will turn pale pink then yellow then cream as they mature, some climbing Icebergs Possum X hasn't eaten yet, and the bright pink rose on the trellis outside the dining room that remains nameless because it was a gift and I lost the label.

Grateful to the elegant English friend who insisted I planted five varieties of crab apple about 15 years ago, as "no garden is complete without a crab apple spring". The various crabs look stunning, in pinks and purple-red and fluttering. (Thank you, Bridget).

Telling myself it's too wet to weed.