The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bailey Hagen, 20, sentenced by ACT Supreme Court to jail for Hawker home invasion

TV
By Toby Vue
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Supreme Court has sentenced Bailey Hagen to jail for a home invasion in July 2021. Picture Facebook

A man armed with a large knife or machete during a home invasion that involved the victim being dragged onto her verandah and assaulted, including having her hair burnt, has been sentenced to jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.