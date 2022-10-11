Dickson residents were woken by loud bangs and bright flashes of light in the early hours of Tuesday morning as part of a large retaining wall behind their properties collapsed.
The excavation collapse occurred at a large site on Northbourne Avenue being developed by Art Group.
A WorkSafe ACT spokesperson said there had been no reports of injuries.
WorkSafe ACT inspectors were seen talking with residents on Lowrie Street around lunchtime on Tuesday and exclusion zones have been set up in some backyards.
One resident, who did not want to be named, said they were woken about 1.30am by a loud noise that sounded like a clap of thunder.
They also saw a bright light outside the window believed to have been caused by falling power lines.
Another reported feeling the house trembling before hearing the collapse.
Evoenergy reported a power outage in Dickson at 2.46am on Tuesday affecting 50 homes.
Some residents had lost plants and large chunks of their backyards to the excavation pit, while another resident's entire shed had fallen in.
Work Safe ACT was notified of the incident on Tuesday morning and said inspectors had been on site making inquiries.
Construction Forestry Mining Energy Union ACT secretary Zach Smith was made aware of the collapse and said it was lucky no one was injured.
"This easily could have happened during the day when workers were on site," he said.
"And it would have been a tragedy."
The incident happened at the Calypso development, part of the Art Group's Soho precinct.
Art Group purchased the 2.6-hectare site, once home to Dickson Towers and Karuah public housing blocks, in 2016 for $37 million.
It is the second wall collapse to happen in Canberra in recent months.
In August, a retaining wall collapsed at a Geocon work site in Philip, bringing down hundreds of tonnes of dirt and concrete and forcing the closure of one of Woden's largest carparks.
More to come.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
