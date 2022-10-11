Part of a retaining wall has collapsed at a large development site on Northbourne Avenue in Dickson overnight.
There have been no reports of injuries, a WorkSafe ACT spokesperson said.
Work Safe ACT was notified of the incident on Tuesday morning and confirmed inspectors have been on site making inquiries.
Images provided to The Canberra Times show parts of neighbouring backyards appear to have fallen into the deep excavation site.
CFMEU ACT secretary Zach Smith was made aware of the collapse and said it is lucky no one was injured.
"This easily could have happened during the day when workers were on site," he said.
"And it would have been a tragedy."
It is the second wall collapse to happen in Canberra in recent months.
In August, a retaining wall collapsed at a Geocon work site in Philip, bringing down hundreds of tonnes of dirt and concrete and forcing the closure of one of Woden's largest carparks.
More to come.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.