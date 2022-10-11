The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Wall collapses at development site on Northbourne Avenue, Dickson

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A retaining wall has collapsed in Dickson. Picture supplied

Part of a retaining wall has collapsed at a large development site on Northbourne Avenue in Dickson overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.