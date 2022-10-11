Look out Poms, Australia is set to unleash their big guns on you at Manuka Oval.
And Aussie allrounder Mitchell Marsh says the fast-bowling trinity of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood were champing at the bit to get at them.
The trio were rested from the trip to Perth, but will be unleashed against England in the Twenty20 international at Manuka on Wednesday night.
But Marsh suggested the two Canberra T20Is - the second is on Friday night - would come too soon for him to return to bowling as he continued his recovery from an ankle injury.
Australia's side will start to resemble the starting XI they'll use against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener at the SCG on Saturday week.
Cummins, Starc and Hazelwood will obviously be a big part of that and Marsh predicted they'll come out breathing fire in Canberra.
"Absolutely, champing at the bit they are. I think they all love playing together," Marsh said.
"They've had a few days off, a few days at home and they're ready to go."
Marsh hurt his ankle in the series against Zimbabwe and only returned to the Australian line-up in the narrow loss to England in Perth on Sunday.
He played as a specialist batter, returning to his now usual role at No.3 in the batting line-up.
He's returned in fine form, smashing 36 runs off 26 balls working in tandem with David Warner (73 off 44).
Marsh has started bowling in the nets and would continue to do so in Canberra, but felt his first hit-out with the ball would come in Australia's World Cup warm-up game against India at the Gabba on Monday.
"The body's feeling good at this stage. Hopefully I'll be right to bowl in the first warm-up game," he said on Tuesday.
"With [Marcus Stoinis] back bowling now it's a bit of a luxury - we can work as a team and really build towards the World Cup.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Hopefully get a few good bowls in this week and then be ready to go."
Marsh establishing himself in the No.3 role went a long way to Australia winning the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year.
The 30-year-old felt having that clearly-defined role at first drop had really helped his game.
It also helped him form a close bond with Warner, with the pair spending plenty of time together in the middle.
"The last 18 months I've been given that role and been really clear in that role," Marsh said.
"I've just been able to prepare really well for a long period of time, get a lot of experience in different scenarios batting at No.3.
"I'm absolutely loving it. I'm just super clear before I go out to bat and that certainly helps.
"Hopefully I've got a few more years up the top there."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
