Any frontier wars recognition at AWM must be substantial

Your Monday editorial ("Faraway wars can land on our doorstep", canberratimes.com.au, October 10) reports Russia's ambassador to Australia as saying "the world should be worried about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine". What would the world reaction be if Russia did use a nuclear weapon? Presumably it would not be of the size carried in submarines or other missiles which would utterly destroy any city of the world, but, say, a Hiroshima-sized bomb.