Any frontier wars recognition at AWM must be substantial

Historian Henry Reynolds has set out the strong case for both recognition and commemoration of the Frontier Wars at the AWM ("Surprising change of direction", canberratimes.com.au, October 8).
The memorial's announcement of "much broader, much deeper depiction and presentation of the violence committed against Aboriginal people" represents very welcome progress.
However, much is unclear. We do not yet know any details about what is planned. AWM board chair Dr Brendan Nelson has reiterated that "all of this work ... [the redevelopment] is entirely for the young generation of veterans that our nation has produced over the last 20 years".
With no hint of irony, AWM director Matt Anderson also stated that these veterans "have waited long enough". How Australia's foundational wars of colonisation which began over 200 years ago would fit within space entirely focused on wars of the last two decades is not explained.
Reynolds is correct that the AWM's public commitment would be hard to reverse.
Australians need to ensure that whatever the AWM does fully reflects the ongoing significance of the Frontier Wars.
This will mean not only giving them due recognition, but also providing due commemoration for the tens of thousands of people who died during the only wars fought on Australian soil.
Kym MacMillan's assertion that there was "very little involvement of the military, and against the direction of the governing authorities of the day" in the killing of First Nations people (Letters, October 11) is incorrect.
The University of Newcastle's Colonial Frontier Massacres Digital Map Project found that between 1794 and 1833, for example, most of the 56 recorded attacks on Aboriginal people in NSW and Tasmania were carried out by soldiers from British regiments.
Specific examples include the 1816 Appin massacre by members of the 46th regiment under orders from Governor Macquarie and Tasmania's 1830 "black line" involving 550 soldiers as well as colonists and convicts.
So endemic was conflict in Tasmania between the mid-1820s and 1830 that it was known by government and colonists alike as the "black war".
It's time we educated ourselves about Australia's true history and acknowledged that history in the Australian War Memorial.
Having seen the significant amount of timber, including several large trees, dragged out of Lake Burley Griffin during the last couple of days, one has to wonder how the proposed float plane will survive on the lake.
In particular, one has to ask: will the relevant authorities, presumably, the ACT government, the water police and the NCA, be able to ensure the safety of an aircraft, by thoroughly checking the landing/takeoff path on each occasion, immediately before these events occur?
I was on the lake myself on Sunday, hoping to compete in the usual race at the yacht club but the race was abandoned due to the danger to boats.
I was distressed on receiving my rates notice for 2022 to find that the valuation of the unimproved value of my land had increased by around 50 per cent in just one year.
My rates for a medium size block are now $4324 a year. They have almost doubled in the last seven years.
My fixed income in retirement certainly hasn't doubled in the same period.
It's not as if the increase in rates comes with any increase in services. Quite the reverse in fact.
Instead, potholes are not fixed, grasslands are overgrown to the extent they can't be used (unless you are a horse or kangaroo), and health services, the education budget and public housing have all declined.
I object to an inflated valuation of my land that I believe is based primarily on two factors: firstly the need for the ACT government to pay for its useless extensions to the tram, and secondly the failure of the ACT government to make new land available to match the pace of demand, thus greatly inflating the cost of new land, which in turn also helps pay for the tram.
What a tidy solution to years of mismanagement and misplaced priorities of this government.
I urge those concerned with this rude grab for money to lodge a written objection with the Commissioner for ACT Revenue at revenue.act.gov.au/rights-and-obligations.
If you wait until the next election to send this government a strong message it will be too late. The time to act is now.
Your Monday editorial ("Faraway wars can land on our doorstep", canberratimes.com.au, October 10) reports Russia's ambassador to Australia as saying "the world should be worried about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine". What would the world reaction be if Russia did use a nuclear weapon? Presumably it would not be of the size carried in submarines or other missiles which would utterly destroy any city of the world, but, say, a Hiroshima-sized bomb.
My survey of friends reveals different opinions. Surprisingly, some held that a Russian city of the same size as the destroyed Ukraine city should be nuked. This, from people who are kind and generous in their everyday lives. The reaction of others involved the United Nations, noting that China and India would join in the general condemnation. One suggested that in an emergency UN meeting Russia should be declared an unsuitable member, and be expelled.
I would like to comment on Greg Cornwell's concern (Letters, October 6) that the benefits of the Voice will go mainly to an Indigenous, urban "elite".
I strongly reject the idea that there is a group Indigenous people who can be called an elite. The indigenous people who have gained employment at the skilled and professional levels are a small minority within a seriously disadvantaged minority.
They have achieved their positions by hard work and persistent struggle with a range of disadvantages including poverty, intergenerational trauma, identity uncertainty and racism.
Many have chosen to work in government and community programs aimed at improving the lives of other Indigenous people. These are not areas where people seeking wealth and power normally go.
Many give considerable time and energy to community healing activities such cultural revival and and recovery of kinship links. To label them as an "elite" is a divisive slur against some great Australians. It is also wrong.
In his article "More are needing help than ever" (October 9, p47), Mohammed Ali of HelpingACT commented that because Canberra "does not grow its own food and all food is trucked into the city" there is an increasing need for assistance with food supply for many people and families.
Having been born in Canberra, I remember market gardens on the lush riparian land south of the Molonglo River in what is now the East Basin of Lake Burley Griffin, and crops growing between the Jerrabomberra Wetlands and the nascent Fyshwick area.
Those days are gone, but I also remember that much of our McKinlay Street, Narrabundah back yard was planted to a variety of fruit trees and vegetables. This practice could be put to more use in older suburbs where the block size allows, but is all but impossible in the newer suburban developments where "McMansions" occupy almost the entire tiny rectangle of land.
Selling houses and raking in the rates is destroying a potential path to food security.
The war in the Donbass region is taking a far more favourable turn than I initially feared due to the pluck of the Ukrainians and well-documented tactical mistakes by the Russians. Putin's puerile stunt of a "referendum" is in trouble. To hide his loss of face, he talks tough about using nuclear tactical arms, and political Moscow may applaud this.
But he cannot afford to get around Russia's Supreme Armed Forces Command, which monitors the world situation independently. It holds a special, semi-autonomic position in the state - which was clear when in 1992, the Soviet system collapsed, and it did not lift a finger to save the regime.
It is the only institute in Russia with the power to halt or depose Putin, and it might quite conceivably do so should it judge the use of nuclear arms as unacceptable.
Many centuries ago a Roman historian wrote that only the dead had seen the end of war. He was right.
Greg Cornwall's association of the Indigenous city elite with the Voice movement (and not all Indigenous peoples) is extremely disappointing (Letters, October 6). It is indicative of the battles that will need to be won in order for truth and Indigenous justice to prevail.
I just received a newsletter from the ACT government with the headline "Light Rail stage 2A is coming" and a message from the Chief Minister. I am sure all residents south of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge will be absolutely thrilled and all other Canberrans are happy to suffer a couple of years of commuting and parking chaos to help them out.
On Saturday in Weston a friend and I, both elderly, were wondering how to load a large package into my car. Two young people came to our help. They then followed us to my house and carried it inside. This act of kindness made our day much easier.
If Greg Cornwall (Letters, October 6) honestly thinks the Voice will benefit one group of First Australians more than others he might check the vast amount of expert opinion that has been published. Better still, he could ring fellow conservative Barnaby Joyce who has publicly admitted his initial reactions were wrong.
If you think accessing Access Canberra is difficult, try accessing ACT Health. I rang them three times last week and was 40-something in the queue each time. I then tried the online request form and, after being informed 10 times I had incorrectly entered the security letters, which were updated at each try, I gave up.
Mary Samara-Wickrama quotes the Australian Medical Association's criticism that government policy regarding COVID restrictions is "not scientifically literate" (Letters, October 10). As a fan of scientific literacy, she will be pleased to learn her letter mistook the weekly total for the daily figures.
Anne Willenborg (Letters, October 10) , laments this is not the Labor government she voted for regarding the planned tax cuts. It is precisely what she voted for. Had it not been for the ALP siding with the Coalition the tax cuts would not have passed the Senate. You reap what you sow.
Any change to Stage three tax cuts must be bipartisan. Labor should follow the Coalition's lead: unearth a "budget black hole" from the previous government's deceit and profligacy. Then simply carry on with a clear conscience.
Legislating for a 43 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 is a Sisyphean task given we are feeding the insatiable appetite of the fossil fuel lobby's demand for subsidies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.