The Bash Brothers who form a team within the Australian T20 team

They're the Bash Brothers. Australia's trio of allrounders that form a "team within a team".
And they're crucial cogs in Australia's chances of defending the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil.
Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will look to unleash the fury against England at Manuka Oval on Wednesday night - the first of two T20 internationals in the capital, with the second on Friday.
They share similar traits - they're all powerful hitters, guns in the field and all handy with the ball.
Marsh said they knew their roles included sharing four overs between them when fielding.
At the moment that will be limited to just Stoinis and Maxwell though, with Marsh still on the comeback from an ankle injury.
He's back bowling in the nets and expected to be slinging them down in the middle in Australia's World Cup warm-up game against India next week.
Marsh hoped they'd be firing in unison for Australia when the World Cup final at the MCG comes around on November 13.
"I love the role 'Stoin' and I both have, and 'Maxi'. We know that we're going to get four overs out of us," he said.
"Some days it's me, some days it's Stoin, some days it's Maxi - the fexibility.
"You've seen in the best T20 teams in the world over the last five or six years they have that flexibility.
"We understand how important we are and we're almost a team within a team.
"We're so close, work together and I think that's what makes us a really good team.
"We're all unselfish, we play our roles and hopefully we come together on November 13 or somewhere there abouts."
One role Marsh wasn't going to put his hand up for was to be Australia's next one-day captain.
The World Cup will be Aaron Finch's last in charge of the white-ball sides, with Mitchell - now a senior member of the team - one option to take over.
But he ruled himself out ahead of the Cricket Australia board deciding whether David Warner's leadership ban should be overturned.
Warner was banned for his role in the 2018 ball-tampering saga that led to Steve Smith losing the Australian captaincy.
Marsh steered clear of saying whether Warner should have the ban overturned, but said the opening batter was still a great leader in the change room - even if it wasn't in an official capacity.
His only focus was on getting ready for the World Cup.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Probably not to be honest. I think I'm out of the race, there you go," Marsh said.
"I really haven't thought about it. I've had to get the body right for this World Cup.
"The World Cup's such an exciting prospect for all of us, to worry about that sort of stuff isn't on my radar at the moment.
"I know Cricket Australia have got the decision to make after the World Cup and I think if we make the final we play three days after that.
"Whoever is captain it will happen quickly for them.
"It's been an amazing two years considering where I came from to now as a cricketer and as a person, I don't even worry about that stuff."
Marsh was relishing the chance to play again on a Manuka that was looking fantastic on Tuesday.
The Canberra Times revealed Manuka curator Tom Fahey was confident the pitch would be hard, despite having to deal with torrential rain in the lead-up to the two games.
"It always look fantastic here. I love coming here to play," Marsh said.
"I have a lot of great memories here as a [Perth] Scorcher and as an Australian player.
"So absolutely love coming here. It's one of the better T20 wickets we've got in the country."
T20 INTERNATIONAL
Wednesday: Australia v England at Manuka Oval, 7.10pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.