The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'My hometown team': Canberra United junior Laura Hughes adds to ALW dream

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
October 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Hughes will give Canberra United experience in the midfield. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has backed Laura Hughes to take her game to a new level this year after signing the 21-year-old to be one of his midfield leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.