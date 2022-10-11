Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has backed Laura Hughes to take her game to a new level this year after signing the 21-year-old to be one of his midfield leaders.
Canberra will unveil Hughes as their newest signing on Wednesday morning, adding her to an almost-complete squad which is due to start pre-season training this weekend.
Hughes has played 44 games for Canberra United since making her debut six years ago, but stepped up in her strongest campaign yet when she started in 13 games last season.
Hughes is a Canberra United Academy graduate and is seen as a key cog in the rebuilt squad's hopes of getting back into the finals.
"Laura is a technical ball-playing midfielder who has a tenacious edge to her game that is needed to be a successful midfielder at the top level," first-year coach Popovich said.
"She is a good team performer and is getting better every season. Her dynamism and never give up attitude is a benefit to any team. Laura is a player that has a good understanding of the game.
"I was at the club when she made her debut, and I am looking forward to working with her again this season."
Canberra players will have their first session under Popovich's watch on Sunday, when the bulk of the squad gathers to start planning for the season.
Hughes, a former Australian under-17s representative, played one game in her debut season and then 10 in her second campaign, but she was used sparingly in 2019-20 (seven games) and 2020-21 (three games).
But she will now line up on the other side of the fence to close friend, Karly Roestbakken, who was unveiled as a Melbourne City recruit last week.
Roestbakken is trying to relaunch her World Cup dreams and will square off with her former Canberra teammates in December, but Hughes was always keen to stay in the capital.
"I am excited to be signing for Canberra United once more and can't wait to get started," Hughes said.
"This is my hometown team, and we have a young and exciting squad that is determined to be successful. I love playing for Canberra United in front of the best fans in the league and I am sure that this upcoming season will be one to remember.
"I would like to thank Njegosh and the club for the continued opportunity to be part of the Canberra United story."
CANBERRA UNITED ALW DRAW
November 19: Canberra United v Perth Glory at McKellar, 3pm
November 26: Brisbane Roar v Canberra United at Perry Park, 3pm
December 10: Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix at McKellar, 3pm
December 18: Perth Glory v Canberra United at Macedonia Park, 7pm
December 23: Canberra United v Melbourne City at Seiffert Oval, 6pm
December 31: Melbourne Victory v Canberra United at CB Smith Reserve, 3pm
January 7: Adelaide United v Canberra United at Adelaide, 4pm
January 14: Canberra United v Newcastle Jets at McKellar 3pm
January 22: Wellington Phoenix v Canberra United at Wellington, 10.25am
January 28: Canberra United v Western United at McKellar, 3pm
February 4: Newcastle Jets v Canberra United at Newcastle, 3pm
February 11: Canberra United v Sydney FC at McKellar, 3pm
February 25: Canberra United v Western Sydney Wanderers at McKellar, 3pm
March 4: Canberra United v Adelaide United at McKellar, 3pm
March 12: Western Sydney Wanderers v Canberra United at Wanderers Park, 4pm
March 18: Canberra United v Melbourne Victory at McKellar, 3pm
March 25: Western United v Canberra United at Plumpton, 3pm
April 2: Melbourne City v Canberra United at Casey Fields, 5.35pm
