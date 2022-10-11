It is leafy, secure, exclusively occupied, very well positioned close to Parliament House and embassies and is a historian's delight.
There is no public housing quite like the prime minister's private and relatively modest Canberra residence, The Lodge. Calling it "iconic" or "unique" would not be an agent's oversell. Although it is noted the current Prime Ministerial resident Anthony Albanese has a dog and may hold an occasional media event on site.
For the first time in eight years, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has prepared and published a Draft Heritage Management Plan for the 1927 vintage two-storey colonial revival building.
Turns out, since the last Tony Abbott-era renovations there are a few leaks on a couple of balconies, and nearby Adelaide Avenue is "busy and aurally intrusive", but the buildings (cited at 2020) are generally in good condition.
READ MORE:
The draft plan contains an exhaustive history of the property and changes made for residents up to Scott Morrison and notes that the overall objective is to conserve heritage values, including some original design elements, while maintaining a useful and functioning home for the prime minister and his or her families. All significant plantings in the gardens have also been numbered and described for posterity.
There are 76 policies in the draft plan, including the finding that property access for people with disabilities is "currently inadequate" and states that it would be "desirable" for The Lodge to have a policy of providing dignified and easy access.
It also recommends that 2010 consultation with local Indigenous groups be finally followed through and a permanent on-site plaque be installed to acknowledge the pre-European history of the area and the land on which The Lodge stands.
As well, the draft plan also suggests the presentation of the National Circuit entry precinct be improved including the pedestrian access and the "unsightly" service covers.
There are continued acknowledgements, such as art be important Australian artworks and that incumbents are allowed to make changes as long as they are sympathetic to heritage values.
Members of the public and other parties can comment on the draft plan until November 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.