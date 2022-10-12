This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Bedside manner is important. We saw it yesterday, when the doctor delivered the tough prognosis. The world economy was heading for another downturn, he told us, the third in a decade and a half, and we weren't immune to its painful effects.
Despite the bleak outlook, the Treasurer Dr Chalmers leavened the gloom, reminding us to see the positive in Australia's economic health: low unemployment and continuing strong demand for our resources. While recession had gone from possible to probable in some advanced economies, Australia, he said, was unlikely to go into reverse.
It was straight talk. No sugarcoating. No catastrophising either.
And that made opposition leader Peter Dutton's response seem like a blast from the past. "I hope Jim Chalmers can start talking up the economy instead of talking it down," he said.
In a previous life, as new editor of a regional paper in a town beset with socioeconomic challenges, I was upbraided by the then federal MP for "talking down the town".
My offence was to tell the truth: the place had record youth unemployment, unacceptable levels of poverty, crumbling infrastructure and a stagnant local economy. It was languishing in neglect after years of being a safe Liberal seat and I was not afraid to say so. And keep saying so until something was done. (The seat is now one of the most marginal in the country and as such gets the attention it deserves from both sides of politics.)
Dutton might have had a point if Chalmers had gone full gloom but he didn't. Instead, he laid out clearly the challenges in framing this month's bread-and-butter budget, particularly the high-wire act of providing some cost of living relief without making inflation worse.
Old habits die hard, especially in politics. In jumping on what he called the government's "negative rhetoric", Dutton was attempting to play an old, predictable game steeped in - that's right - negativity. It doesn't serve us well. Nor does it do the opposition any favours, if opinion polls are any indication. It just looks like the same old same old. Dutton dressed as Abbott, without the cut-through.
Anthony Albanese promised a new way of doing politics and, apart from the odd reversion to trickiness (claiming credit for the automatic pension indexation was the worst), that pledge seems to be holding.
Peter Dutton would probably do himself a service if he, too, played a different form of politics, rationed the reflexive potshots and presented a more constructive image and some alternative policies as well.
You never know, his approval rating as preferred prime minister might grow from the miserly 18 per cent, where it languishes now.
- Australian troops could help train Ukraine's armed forces following Russia's "appalling" attack on Kyiv, Defence Minister Richard Marles has declared. Mr Marles said sending Australian personnel to train Ukrainian forces was under consideration, as was supplying extra weaponry Ukraine has called for. "Training is one of the measures that is being looked at," he said.
- Several investigations have been launched into the massive Optus data breach, which compromised the personal details of millions of Australians. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner commenced an inquiry on Tuesday. The agency will examine the personal information handling practices of Optus and its parent company. The inquiry will be co-ordinated with one conducted by the Australian Communications and Media Authority, which will investigate Optus's obligations regarding customer information as a telecommunications provider.
- Flash flooding is expected to hit parts of Victoria, with authorities warning some people could be isolated for days. Emergency Management Victoria Deputy Commissioner Chris Stephenson urged communities to prepare early ahead of forecast days-long flooding along river systems. "You need to make sure that you are prepared for up to 72 hours of potential isolation," Mr Stephenson told reporters on Tuesday.
THEY SAID IT: "Negativity is the enemy of creativity." - David Lynch
YOU SAID IT: Have we lost the war on drugs? Is it time for a conversation about decriminalisation or even legalisation?
Cass sees the benefit of a changed approach. "Imagine if the personnel who are deployed to enforce the drug prohibition were freed up to pursue real criminals: murderers, rapists, paedophiles, thieves, etc. Imagine the difference that would make."
Monica has mixed feelings. "Tempted to get on my high horse about drugs but then realised that, as a sufferer of severe osteoarthritis, I cannot function without my morning painkillers. On dismounting from said high horse I came to the sad reality that I might also be addicted. Of course, this is under strict medical (and government) supervision. I was a smoker many years ago but that was my choice and I wasn't harming anyone but myself. It was also my choice to stop smoking. Is a cannabis user a danger to others? I don't know. I do know that the effects of overindulgence in alcohol can certainly be dangerous to others and I stress the word 'can'. Some drink and drive, some become aggressive, some just go to sleep. I just know that I wouldn't want to be the one making the decisions."
Arthur calls for a changed approach. "Blind Freddie can see we are losing the war on drugs and drug cartels and their associated criminal gangs are flourishing. They will oppose any attempts to legalise drugs. Drug addicts have no problem accessing drugs but have a problem financing their addiction so they resort to criminal activity. We need a new approach. First we legalise amphetamines (ice), heroin and cocaine as well as cannabis. They can be made available at chemists without prescription. The drugs would be subject to proper quality control and of guaranteed strength and purity. Educational material including information about rehabilitation and other services can be included with the packaging. The advantages of legalisation should not be dismissed out of hand."
Dusty saw the 1960s and 70s first hand. "I never went for the 'harder stuff' and I believe by legalising marijuana a large percentage will stay off the ice."
David says it's high time (his pun) for change. "It's ridiculous to continue to treat use as criminal. Some use it for medicinal reasons, some (like me) to get high, and yes I realise it can exacerbate psychosis in those predisposed to the condition. It can also be demotivating and lethargy inducing. And if you smoke and drive you accept the consequences if you get caught. I have no issue with that either. I'm not sure about the propensity of users to commit major crimes while under the influence but my experiences indicate the exact opposite."
Lee says a sensible discussion is needed: "I work with lots of people who use it and they live good wholesome lives. The biggest issue is the way they have to buy it. They end up knowing people they don't really want to be around because it's a criminal activity. We, the taxpayer, also miss out on a heap of dollars that could be spent on schools and hospitals."
Fiona agrees: "One benefit of cannabis legalisation is the money it can raise. A friend who visited Colorado, where cannabis has been legalised for some time, bought a THC product in a local store. His receipt included a breakdown of the taxes on the sale and where that money went - to Colorado public schools. Apparently this income has been a great boost to their education system, which has been much improved by the extra money."
Judi sees dangerous consequences: "By legalising marijuana it may cut the rate of prosecution but it will also raise the cost of mental health care. A large enough percentage of the users will develop bi-polar or schizophrenia. It is a proven fact that these can be caused by this so-called harmless drug. Many have in fact committed suicide as a result of this drug. I have had personal experience of young people where this has happened. Why is it that we legalise substances that we know cause so much harm in society. Try living with an alcoholic for a while."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
