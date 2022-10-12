Monica has mixed feelings. "Tempted to get on my high horse about drugs but then realised that, as a sufferer of severe osteoarthritis, I cannot function without my morning painkillers. On dismounting from said high horse I came to the sad reality that I might also be addicted. Of course, this is under strict medical (and government) supervision. I was a smoker many years ago but that was my choice and I wasn't harming anyone but myself. It was also my choice to stop smoking. Is a cannabis user a danger to others? I don't know. I do know that the effects of overindulgence in alcohol can certainly be dangerous to others and I stress the word 'can'. Some drink and drive, some become aggressive, some just go to sleep. I just know that I wouldn't want to be the one making the decisions."