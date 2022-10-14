The domesticated rat remains a popular pet, yet the needs of rats are poorly understood.
They are highly intelligent, interactive and often affectionate animals, capable of forming strong bonds with humans.
Good rat health requires an appropriate environment
While much has been written about the ideal housing conditions for laboratory rats, there has been comparatively little research regarding the housing of pet rats.
Earlier this year, researchers published a set of guidelines for the housing of pet rats (Neville et al., 2022).
The guidelines were based on surveys and interviews with experts, including veterinarians, veterinary nurses, animal welfare scientists and experienced rat owners.
The experts agree that rats need space
Enclosures should be at least 90-120 centimetres wide (preferably more) to enable rats to explore, run and engage in social activities.
The should incorporate plenty of vertical space, up to at least 90-120 centimetres high, to allow rats to stand on their hind legs, stretch and climb.
Solid flooring is recommended as wire flooring can be associated with injuries.
Enclosures should be made of material that is easy to clean, such as plastic.
Care should be taken to ensure that the enclosure does not increase the risk of injury to rats.
The enclosure should be checked regularly
For example rats may chew plastic, leading to sharp edges which can cause injury.
Materials like ropes and hammocks need to be checked for any loose thread that could catch around claws or teeth.
Rat enclosures should be well ventilated.
They should be located in an area with a relatively stable temperature, away from draughts or direct sunlight.
As rats are sensitive to sound, enclosures should be kept well away from sources of noise.
This includes appliances which can emit ultrasonic noises, such as televisions, refrigerators and other appliances.
Enclosures should be sturdy, secure and kept well out of reach of potential predators including cats and reptiles.
Quality of space is critical to rats.
All rats should be provided with a complex environment that incorporates a minimum of two tiers to explore.
This includes tunnels, refuges or hides (cardboard boxes or plastic refuges can be used), hammocks, climbing ropes and toys. Ideally, refuges should provide space for multiple rats.
Bedding and nesting material should be dust-free, absorbent, unscented and non-toxic, for example compressed paper.
Crinkle-cut shredded paper is a popular form of nesting material.
When the enclosure is cleaned, non-soil nesting material should be left in the enclosure.
As digging is a natural behaviour, rats should be provided with the opportunity to dig.
An easy way to facilitate digging is to fill a box with nesting material to at least one rat body length.
Multiple food bowls or feeding areas should be provided, both to avoid aggression between rats and to encourage rats to forage and explore.
Similarly, multiple water bottles are recommended.
Rats are active creatures and like all animals, they require exercise.
Researchers recommend you provide a large running wheel, climbing ropes, platforms, ladders and branches (check that the source plant is non-toxic first) so your pet is entertained.
Additionally, rats need at least one to two hours outside of their enclosure every day, in a safe place where you can keep an eye on them, so that they can explore.
