The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bhutanese Buddist guru Dungsey Garab Rinpoche oversees Canberra retreat

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:35am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A leading guru from the country often recognised as the happiest on the planet is seeking spiritual sustenance in the quiet of the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.