Racing NSW chief steward Marc Van Gestel personally attended Thoroughbred Park to lead an ongoing investigation involving three Canberra-based jockeys.
Van Gestel attended the Canberra track last month to interview Jack Martin, Jordan Mallyon and Kayla Nisbet, with the trio having their phones seized at the time.
The investigation was reportedly looking into any dealings they may have had with professional gamblers.
Top Sydney hoop Tommy Berry also reportedly had to hand over his phone to stewards.
Van Gestel declined to comment or confirm whether there was an investigation - Racing NSW's policy was only to discuss concluded inquiries where there was found to be a case to answer.
It's believed the investigation could relate to Heart Of Vancouver's one-and-a-quarter-length win on debut as a $31 long shot at Canberra on September 2.
The three-year-old gelding, ridden by Mallyon, led from start to finish.
There is no suggestion Mallyon, Martin, Nisbet or Berry have done anything wrong, with the investigation still under way.
The three Canberra-based jockeys didn't return The Canberra Times' calls.
Van Gestel and his fellow Racing NSW stewards were seen on track at Thoroughbred Park several days after the September 2 race meet, with the three jockeys in question called in for interview.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Meanwhile, the Canberra Racing annual general meeting was held overnight with 10 candidates seeking to fill six board vacancies.
A new chairman could also be decided, with incumbent Tim Olive stepping down from the committee.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.