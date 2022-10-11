Halloween Ends. MA15+, 111 minutes. 3 stars
When a movie star says they won't play a character again, it's easy to be sceptical. After saying he was done with 007, Sean Connery returned as James Bond in Diamonds Are Forever, and, years later in the cheekily titled Never Say Never Again. In both cases, money talked.
Jamie Lee Curtis has said more than once that a particular Halloween movie will be her last - but her character Laurie is turning out to be as unkillable as her stalking nemesis, Michael Myers. This film is titled Halloween Ends - but what exactly does that mean?
How Laurie (Curtis) and Michael (James Jude Courtney) end up in the new movie will not be revealed here, but given that Michael never seems to stay dead no matter how many times he's been stabbed, burned, shot, et cetera, it's safe to say that he, at least, might be back.
The histories in the Halloween slasher universe are complicated and messy - from research it seems there are at least five timelines.
Halloween Ends is the latest in the franchise that began with the original John Carpenter Halloween (1978) and was followed by Halloween (2018) - yes, for some insane reason the sequel has the same title as the original. Next came Halloween Kills (2021).
Make sure you're familiar with those films before you see this but what it boils down to is that Laurie, the surviving Final Girl in the first movie, is still being pursued by killer Michael and being in the vicinity is not good for one's health.
The new movie begins with Laurie still living in Haddonfield, Illinois (after all that's happened, you'd think either she would've left long ago or the townspeople would have run her out of town).
There's been no sign of Michael for years, she's writing her autobiography in the new house where she lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).
Laurie is protective and their relationship is a little tense, which is understandable given the family history (again, you need to have seen the earlier films in the timeline).
Allyson meets a young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), who was involved in a terrible babysitting incident (shown in the film's prologue) and they're attracted to each other.
Corey is another character who probably should have left town. He is trying to rebuild his life but people won't let him forget what happened and the strain is showing.
His is the main storyline for a large section of the film and it's an interesting one even if it isn't really Halloween.
Laurie is a little concerned about the relationship and Allyson bristles at this. But mother - or, rather, grandmother - probably knows best.
When Michael returns - that doesn't really count as a spoiler - could there be more than one killer in Haddonfield this particular October?
The script by four writers including Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green takes its time and doesn't splash the blood around too fast.
But gorehounds need not worry - when the red stuff comes, and it keeps coming. There's one moment which is particularly gruesome.
Michael is surprisingly sidelined for much of the movie. But given he's the strong silent type, spending time with characters who have more personality isn't a bad thing.
The film is long at nearly two hours but the acting is good and it's always a pleasure to spend time with Curtis.
Halloween Ends aptly delves into how a community treats its outcasts and feels about the darker aspects of its history (I'm surprised Haddonfield doesn't become a ghost town every October).
And the script plays with the idea of connections between Michael and Corey but a little vaguely.
It feels like there were more ideas to play with than the filmmakers could, or wanted to, develop.
While it's not startling in surprises or originality, this is a solid, satisfying entry in the series.
Title notwithstanding, this is unlikely to be the end of the Halloween franchise, no matter who does or doesn't return.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
