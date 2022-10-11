It was a mistake but the result was a lot of inconvenience and anger.
Frustrated passengers were forced to evacuate Melbourne and Adelaide airports after security breaches caused long delays and missed flights.
A Qantas passenger had apparently entered security gates at Tullamarine without being screened, and that led to other passengers having to evacuate the area before being re-screened.
Federal police shut down one section of a Melbourne Airport terminal and ordered passengers off a plane that was ready for take-off.
And livestock transporters want the Australian border with Indonesia temporarily closed until foot and mouth is contained there.
Mathew Munro, from the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association, told a Senate hearing that the disease would be "devastating" for the whole Australian agricultural industry if it entered the country.
The UN General Assembly has begun debating whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine.
The assembly's special session, planned before Monday's barrage of Ukrainian cities, was intended to respond to Russia's attempted absorption as parts of Russia last month of four regions of Ukraine which it gained control of.
In Sydney, dozens of Ukrainians rallied at NSW Parliament House to protest against renewed attacks in their homeland, calling the Russian leader's aerial campaign "terrorism".
And the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings has been marked.
Just after 11pm on October 12, 2002, a suicide bomber detonated a home-made bomb on the ground floor of Paddy's Bar. The building, which was full of holidaymakers, was engulfed in fire.
Just 15 seconds later, a van laden with 1.2 tonnes of explosives was detonated outside the nearby Sari Club.
The explosions killed 202 people from 22 countries, including 88 Australians. The youngest Australian to die was just 13 years old.
A further 209 were left wounded and at least 66 of those people were flown to Darwin for treatment.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.