The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon a modern nod to '90s indie cinema

By Cris Kennedy
October 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. MA, 107 mins. 3 stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.