Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon a modern nod to '90s indie cinema

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. MA, 107 mins. 3 stars
There's been a handful of films of late that are informed by the sensibility of the wave of American arthouse indie cinema of the '90s, the era of Jim Jarmusch and Richard Linklater and Wayne Wang.
In the credits at the end of this new low-budget American flick, director Ana Lily Amirpour gives thanks to a handful of well-known indie filmmakers of this era, a nod to the films that no doubt inspired her teenage dreams of a career in cinema and saw her unrolling in the UCLA film school before becoming a name with her 2014 Iranian vampire film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.
This film, her third feature, feels closest to Jarmusch's Mystery Train, with quirky characters acting out under the full moon in the New Orleans night sky.
On the outskirts of New Orleans, in a psychiatric institute, Mona Lisa (Jeon Jong-Seo) awakens from a decade of being near-comatose, possibly lured into consciousness from the pull of the blood moon.
Beginning with an abusive attendant, Mona Lisa finds that she has awakened with a psychic power, able to control the minds and bodies of people who look into her eyes, and the attendant is the first of aseveral people she makes injure themselves and thus is able to walk out the institute's front doors and make her way on to the streets of New Orleans.
The first of the many people she meets on her first night of freedom who show her kindness is weed dealer Fuzz (Red Skrein); the second is stripper Bonnie (Kate Hudson).
Mona Lisa rescues Bonnie from a fight with a jealous girlfriend and Bonnie thanks her by allowing Mona Lisa to sleep on her couch.
But Bonnie's altruism comes with strings, and Bonnie uses Mona Lisa's talents to make her strip club patrons, then just random men on the streets, hand over their money to the women.
Bonnie's young son Charlie (Evan Whitten) is Mona Lisa's first genuine friend, not expecting any transaction for his friendship, and meanwhile, standing in the way of Mona Lisa's ongoing freedom is police office Harold (Craig Robinson).
This film is a ton of fun, beginning with Kate Hudson playing against her usual rom-com role, a scamming opportunist, who gets to show off her tattooed butt and pole-dancing prowess in the process.
Ana Lily Amirpour, across three films now, has shown an interest in championing the exploited fighting back, and this film throughout has that gruesome enjoyability of Carrie fighting back against her high school tormentors at the senior prom. If you enjoy a bit of screen violence and schadenfreude, you'll love this film, but a warning that one fairly raw scene of male-on-female violence might be taking it a bit too far.
Even Ed Skrein - a breakout performer from Game of Thrones who has enjoyed a career as a Hollywood bad guy since - is supposed to be a sympathetic friend to Mona Lisa, and yet he forces a kiss on her which feels Weinsteinian to me.
Amirpour loves playing with the expectations of genre, and she employs the simplest of special effects to carry out this telekinetic bloodbath film - her actors simply mirror each other, an old acting exercise, to play out Mona Lisa's mind control.
Her screenplay doesn't reveal too much backstory, for any of her characters, but it's an enjoyable Ulyssian journey through the Big Easy and its colourful denizens.
The soundtrack is a killer, not just the synth score from Daniele Luppi, and with a ton of songs you'll want to look up and hear more from their obscure artists.
