One quiet day in the valley, people are going about their business. Taffy (Cliff Curtis), in uniform as community police Sergeant Tawaharau, is driving the school bus. At one point he pauses the journey to school to drop in on his ailing father. Somewhere else, a pair of raucous hoons try to drive their four-wheel-drive across a river. Taffy's female colleague Blake (Ria Paki) is trying to intercept an outsider pakeha couple she suspects of making illegal entry, as she tries to apprehend a wayward young teenager, Rusty (Poroaki Merritt-McDonald). It's all in a day's work.