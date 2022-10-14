Muru. MA15+, 105 minutes. 3 stars
Shot on location in a rugged and forested region of the North Island of Aotearoa (New Zealand), Muru is a film with a cause. It is set in the traditional home of the Tuhoe people, who held out against the colonists for longer than most and have since taken a strong stance on Maori sovereignty.
After opening at a camp in the forest, the film sets about drawing together some disparate threads from across the rural community that New Zealand police raided in 2007, suspecting sedition. Muru is, it says, a response to those events, rather than sticking rigidly to the facts.
After the boot camp in the night, the beauty of the landscape - with images of mist trailing across the Te Urewera mountains - is striking. Muru has an immediate impact with deft crosscutting on the action across its glorious forested valley locations, Great work here by acclaimed editor John Gilbert (the first Lord of the Rings, Hacksaw Ridge).
The film has been inspired by several raids on the Tuhoe people that have occurred in the Ruatoki Valley since 1916, in particular the most recent in 2007.
The narrative is loosely based on the police incursion into the Waimana and Ruatoki areas in 2007, when officers of the Special Tactics Group, an arm of the New Zealand police force, confiscated some weapons and made arrests. The STG action was based on intel that the boot camps that ostensibly taught identity awareness and survival skills were actually for para-military training.
One quiet day in the valley, people are going about their business. Taffy (Cliff Curtis), in uniform as community police Sergeant Tawaharau, is driving the school bus. At one point he pauses the journey to school to drop in on his ailing father. Somewhere else, a pair of raucous hoons try to drive their four-wheel-drive across a river. Taffy's female colleague Blake (Ria Paki) is trying to intercept an outsider pakeha couple she suspects of making illegal entry, as she tries to apprehend a wayward young teenager, Rusty (Poroaki Merritt-McDonald). It's all in a day's work.
Much of the interaction that takes place in the early scenes is in Tuhoe, the language of the local community. Written and directed by Tearepa Kahi, Muru was made under a New Zealand initiative to support new cinema in Te Reo Maori, the voice of the country's First Nation peoples. As the Maori word "muru" means to confiscate, and take ritual compensation in a form of restorative social justice, the urgent tone and a note of grievance in Muru are no surprise.
The grounding presence of Cliff Curtis as the main character helps holds the action together. He is the decent bloke, just returned to live in his community. With a foot in two worlds, he and other Maori with loyalties inside and outside the community eventually have to choose between them. The dilemma they face is one of the more interesting dimensions of Muru.
You would think that Taffy or Blake would be the first people that government authorities would go to when a red alert shows up. But no, police enter the area by road and by air to deal with a supposed plot to knock off the prime minister. Is it just "bush talk" or will they uncover a domestic terrorist cell?
While the political backstory to this new film from across the ditch is interesting and controversial, a foreboding, insistent musical score and the pumped police in STG uniform keep the film in action territory, despite the other things it has going for it.
