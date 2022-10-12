At the heart of the neoliberal project though is what the four blokes in Toorak sought to orchestrate with extreme prejudice, namely the atomisation, the fragmentation, the dis-organisation of the working class. This was never just a political battle, never just an economic battle. It was always a cultural battle as well, a thirty year war against the collective soul of working people, a war against the very notion of community. It was an ideological offensive against the simple practice of people standing in the shit together, and sticking up for each other. It was meant to turn us against each other. This was what lay at the heart of that "hyper-aggression towards and demonising of unions." It was therefore unsurprising to see a campaign against unions also morph into a campaign against civil society, a campaign against women, against First Nations peoples, against refugees, against people with a disability, against sole parents, against unemployed workers, against students, against queer people... It was a campaign against people looking out for each other and looking for what common ground we have with each other, which is why, for instance, the neolibs are screaming blue murder over the common ground that unions and small business are discovering and tending with such mutual respect and good will. It was an assault on the practice of solidarity, an attack on the tenderness of the people.