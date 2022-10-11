The Canberra Times
Russian President Vladimir Putin's departure only hope for peace

By The Canberra Times
October 11 2022 - 6:30pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Picture Getty Images

While Vladimir Putin likes to think of himself as a latter day Alexander the Great waging a just war with the intention of making Russia great again, history is going to judge him very differently to his 18th century hero.

