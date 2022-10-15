The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

A Taste of Hunger a visual feast that turns up the heat

By Cris Kennedy
October 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Taste of Hunger. M, 104 minutes. 4 stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.