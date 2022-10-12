Coupe-Inspired Design Meets Modern SUV: Introducing GWM's Haval H6GT

If it's time for a new set of wheels, look no further than GWM's latest addition to their Australia range with their newly introduced Haval H6GT.

Offering all the practical necessities of a medium-size SUV, the Haval H6GT is a fresh upgrade with a coupe-inspired design, including increased cabin space, advanced safety features, and a 5-Star ANCAP rating.

GWM is renowned for their high-quality, becoming one of the world's fastest-growing mobility technology providers and meeting the demands of modern drivers. Here's a closer look at their latest offering.

Haval H6GT: Two variants to explore

Featuring a sleeker, sportier design, the Haval H6GT ticks all the boxes with additional standout features, including twin spoilers, dual exhaust tips, an enlarged front grille, and a dropping read roofline.

GWM designed this one with aesthetics in mind, without cutting corners on functionality and comfort. With the sporty SUV appearance, you'll look the part, but you'll have the added peace of mind with the superior safety and efficiency features GWM packs into their vehicles.

The Havel H6GT is currently available in two variants:

The two-wheel drive Lux The all-wheel-drive Ultra

Both variants run on a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and produce 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque.

Efficiency is always a top priority at GWM, and the Haval H6GT is no exception, with 7.5 litres per 100km for the Lux and 8.4 litres per 100km for the Ultra. Each car has enough room to comfortably cater to five adults while offering plenty of space for additional luggage for those weekend getaways.

Putting safety first

Alongside efficiency, GWM ranks highly for the safety performance and features across the full range of their vehicles. The Haval H6GT continues to meet these high standards across the board.

With a 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty, 5-year Roadside Assist, and 5-year Capped Price Servicing, you can rest easy with the peace of mind that comes with knowing you'll be looked after should the worst occur. Though, with these incredible additional safety features, it's unlikely you'll have anything to worry about:

Traffic sign recognition, lane departure warnings, and blind-spot monitoring.

Front centre airbag, alongside standard airbags throughout the vehicle (seven in total).

ISOFIX mounts, allowing for maximum safety and installation ease for child seats.

Parking made a breeze

A stand-out feature for the Haval H6GT has to be its auto parking and adaptive cruise control (ACC).

With a fully automated parking system on the Ultra variant, parking has never been breezier. You can sit back and relax as the H6GT does the hard work for you with perfect parking every time.

The vehicles also come with an advanced 360-degree camera, so if you prefer to take control yourself, you'll have complete visibility to help you expertly navigate those tighter parking spaces.

Alongside easy parking, the ACC works to adjust your speed when needed, braking to match the vehicle ahead automatically. It also has a "Stop and go" feature, offering you full autonomy of speed control on stop/start driving conditions.

Designed with you in mind

If all that isn't enough to convince you that the H6GT is your next must-have vehicle, perhaps a wrap-up of the driver-focused comfort features will help.

From Comfort-Tek leather seats to a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster - GWM know how to keep their drivers happy. Additional features of the H6GT Ultra also include:

12.3-inch central display atop a beautifully crafted, dual-tier dash panel.

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated door mirrors.

A panoramic sunroof.

Wireless phone charging.

A hands-free tailgate for everyday errands.

Michelin Sport Tyres.

Described as the 'Perfect Balance' of versatility and modern luxury, and starting at only $40,990 driveaway, you'll struggle to walk away from this one.