Discover the joy of spending quality time in your garden

From the very young to the older members of our society, gardening is a pursuit that has no barriers. No matter what your capacity, where you live, knowledge or expertise, you can get connected through gardening.
During National Gardening Week (October 9-15), we celebrate the simple joys of all things gardening and promote its health, social and environmental benefits.
Across the world people gather for celebrations, weddings, birthdays and informal get-togethers with friends; whatever the occasion - the garden is the place to be.
Whatever type of garden or gardening activity you are involved in, it enriches your life.
The importance that gardens play in our lives has been emphasised through the last few years of fire, floods, and the pandemic.
As our lives become more and more dependent on technology, we have detached ourselves from the natural benefits of connecting directly with nature.
Gardens give us an opportunity to laugh, play and even work in a rewarding capacity.
Every garden may be different, but they all have something to offer.
They can be havens where the calm and serenity provides a soothing relief from the modern-day lifestyle, the effect of which is often described as purely addictive, so dig in and celebrate.
Our love affair with the garden is like any worthwhile relationship, it takes dedication, persistence, understanding and time to really nurture it to keep it healthy so we can enjoy it for years to come.
You might also like:
National Gardening Week is proudly supported by the Garden Clubs of Australia (GCA). Established in 1950, GCA is the nation's premiere organisation for garden clubs and other like-minded groups and today has more than 750 affiliates representing more than 50,000 members.
Gardening week is all about discovery, so enjoy the simplicity of gardening and encourage people of all ages and abilities to get involved.
Community organisations, schools, gardening clubs, local councils and businesses are all encouraged to get down and dirty.
Getting involved can be as simple as planting a tree, visiting a park or garden, throwing a garden party, join a gardening club, visit a nursery, or just kick of the shoes and lay around on the lawn.
Get out in the sunshine when you can and get your fingers dirty and find your mojo in the garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.