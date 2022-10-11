The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton to make World Cup debut for Australian Kangaroos

By George Clarke and Scott Bailey
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders star Jack Wighton is set to add to his two Tests for Australia after being named on the bench this weekend against Fiji. Picture Getty Images

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton will make his World Cup debut as Australia roll out their most Kangaroos debutants in 15 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.