Wellness tourism - the kind of travel where you hope to lose your baggage

Travel has become about more than just heading out into the world. For many, it's now also an inner journey - the one kind of trip where you are happy to lose your baggage!
Whether it's something like a digital detox, immersion in nature, therapeutic spa treatments, or volunteering projects, travel is often as much about being somewhere other than home as it is about being in a new destination. But forget sunbeds and cocktails. Breaking toxic routines, finding energising environments, joining likeminded people - these are some of the elements we are now looking for when we travel to rejuvenate.
Even before the pandemic, there was an increased emphasis on wellness tourism, but the trend has only accelerated after two years of lockdowns, restrictions, and associated stresses. Globally, it's now estimated the value of the wellness tourism market is going to double over the next decade to more than $2.5 trillion!
While, as Australians, we might imagine exotic settings for wellness tourism, it turns out we've got plenty to offer here. In fact, a new report released this week by the Global Wellness Institute shows that Australia has been ranked as the world's most desirable wellness tourism destination in a survey of international tourism leaders, nominated by 39 per cent of respondents (followed by Thailand at 38 per cent, and Indonesia at 32 per cent).
"The fact that Australia is the most appealing wellness destination primes the country for mindful travellers who have a sustainable 'tread lightly' mindset, who want to connect to local cultures and communities, travel out of peak seasons and are traditionally high spenders," says Katherine Droga, chair of the GWI Wellness Tourism Initiative.
For many travellers, gone are the days of wellness just meaning a nice massage and a good spa. It's now about seeking meaningful change, and the report by the Global Wellness Institute found the biggest trends in the sector at the moment are around improving mental health, purpose-driven travel (such as contributing to community projects), and wellness experiences that involve the whole family. It's these issues that were being discussed this week at the inaugural Wellness Tourism Summit in the Tweed in northern New South Wales, with tourism experts looking at ways to capitalise on the demand for rewarding experiences.
"The flow-on effects of the pandemic have seen a significant increase in people prioritising their own mental, physical and social wellbeing," says Katherine Droga, who also founded the summit. "This goes far beyond simply forming a new exercise or health regime and instead is becoming a key driver for travel itself."
In Byron Bay, less than 50 kilometres away from where the Wellness Tourism Summit was held, you can rent the property used for the filming of the television series Nine Perfect Strangers, in which Nicole Kidman plays the owner of the decadent Tranquillum House retreat (where not all is as it seems... dun dun dunnn). The TV series shows an extreme version of wellness, exclusive and expensive, inaccessible to most travellers - and, it seems, not what people want anyway. The same report that ranked Australia as the most desirable international destination also found the most important factors for visitors are healthy food, nature, sustainability, and local cultural connections (with nary a Hollywood star in sight).
READ MORE:
And that's one of the reasons the Tweed offered to host the Wellness Tourism Summit this week, for example. The region does have luxury retreats like Ecoasis, with six beautiful chalets in the hinterland. But its main offerings are more elemental than that. The ancient rainforests of the Border Ranges National Park tap into a trend called "green prescription holidays" where time in nature is incorporated into treatment plans for chronic illness; arts projects like Stone Studio, which offers pottery workshops, gives families enriching experiences away from the digital world; local business Watersports Guru leads sessions on mindfulness from stand-up paddle boards amongst the mangroves; and Tropical Fruit World gives visitors insights into sustainable farming.
If those sound like some of the activities you might do on a holiday anyway, you may already be part of the wellness tourism movement, which was worth about $20 billion a year in Australia before the pandemic. But the biggest shift in this part of the industry is not in individual wellness activities, but in travellers constructing their entire trip around concepts like sustainability or rejuvenation.
Choose a destination because it inspires something within you, fill your time with meaningful experiences that create new connections, find healing for your body and mind away from the stresses of home, and engage with the local communities where you stay. Does that all sound a bit hippie or a bit elite? Well, no, it could be as simple as hiking in a national park, joining a local cultural tour, leaving your mobile phone in the room when you go out, or even playing board games with the kids in the evening.
Wellness can be a personalised plan of luxurious treatments, or it could be helping to build houses in a developing country. It might be a tropical resort on the other side of the world, or it could be a week of camping by the river just a few hours' drive away. The questions are: what are we getting out of travel, and what are we giving back? If the world makes us feel better and we leave the world better than we found it, that is wellness travel. You can see why it's becoming so popular.
You can see more on Michael's Time Travel Turtle website or visit Well Traveller.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.