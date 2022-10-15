Wellness tourism - the kind of travel where you hope to lose your baggage

Wellness can be a personalised plan of luxurious treatments, or it could be helping to build houses in a developing country. It might be a tropical resort on the other side of the world, or it could be a week of camping by the river just a few hours' drive away. The questions are: what are we getting out of travel, and what are we giving back? If the world makes us feel better and we leave the world better than we found it, that is wellness travel. You can see why it's becoming so popular.